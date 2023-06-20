Basia’s courage

T here are likely none alive today with the incredible history of 93-year-old Barbara "Basia" Berner of Bella Vista, who was born in Poland and living with her family in Warsaw on Sept. 1, 1939, when Adolf Hitler invaded that nation to kick off World War II.

Poland surrendered within a month when Basia was only 9 years old.

Her life immediately became a war-era story every bit as compelling as that of the celebrated Anne Frank.

Even at that tender age, Basia said she joined the Polish Corps and remained for five years fighting and helping her nation in underground resistance efforts against the Nazis.

The Polish Corps was well organized with battalions and brigades and well-trained in sabotage, espionage and assassination.

Jim Parsons, the retired lieutenant colonel who heads the Bella Vista Patriots, said his organization has publicly honored Basia with a Certificate of Appreciation for her remarkable life, including nominating her as the Patriots' entry for the community's 2022 "Outstanding Woman."

"She was an easy choice," he said. "We don't know of any other woman who on any given day for over five years as a child put herself in a position to risk facing a firing squad or being shipped off in a rail car to Auschwitz or some other concentration camp."

Her mind still keen, Basia has many vivid memories and harrowing stories to tell.

During her service, she and her fellow soldiers often found themselves deprived of food, having to resort in some instances to consuming horses slain in battle. At one point four of her comrades shared a potato and a single piece of bacon.

It was common practice during the war years to take to the sewer canals beneath the Warsaw streets to hide from the invaders. If the Nazis found them, they were shot en masse where they sheltered.

Her group opened a manhole cover one day only to discover a crowd of terrified people looking up, including children clad in filthy rags and starving to death.

As the war was drawing to a close in 1944, it became obvious that many seasoned Nazi soldiers killed in battle had been replaced by teenage boys wearing swastikas. When Basia's soldiers captured several of them, the youths began to tremble in fear and beg for their lives.

"They knew what would happen to them if the shoe were on the other foot," she said. A Polish soldier stepped forward and told them, "we don't do that, we're not Nazis."

I join Parsons today in recognizing this woman as a truly outstanding person whose courage stands as a testament to those, even as children, willing to fight and die for freedom and their country in the face of overwhelming odds.

Our troubled nation today surely could use many more Basias with such courage, conviction and devotion to freedom.

Faith and GodNod

From reader Judy Sipes Smith: "In 1985 my family was going through a divorce. The youngest boy, Paul, nearly worshipped his dad and took the separation hard. He began developing boils that multiplied regardless of the prescribed ointment.

"One night his pain was so severe he yelled for me during the night to come to his room and pray for him. I had stopped attending church and wasn't sure God would even hear my prayers, but I prayed anyway.

"The next morning as I got things ready for their school day, Paul yelled, 'Mom! Come here!' I said, 'I'm busy,' and he said, 'You're not too busy for this!' I went to his room and he showed me all his boils were totally gone.

"I cannot explain it. But I believe it was Paul's child-like faith that made the difference.

"By the way, I pray for your healing, but as I said, it was not my faith that brought healing to my son. There is just something about child-like faith. I often ask my grandkids to pray for me."

Did he see truth?

It had big, shiny eyes. Towered nearly 10 feet tall in his yard and clearly was 100 percent not human.

A Las Vegas area resident reported extraterrestrial life in his backyard to 911 dispatchers last month, just about an hour after local police witnessed an object in the sky, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The investigation didn't turn up any answers.

"On May 1, 2023, at approximately 12:29 a.m. LVMPD dispatch received a call about a suspicious situation," the Las Vegas Police Department said in an email statement. "Officer conducted a preliminary investigation and closed the event as unfounded."

But it's clear the resident saw something unnatural that panicked him enough to call for help.

The Times report said that at around 11:50 p.m. April 30, body-cam footage from an officer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police captured a bright, glowing object streaking through the sky.

About 40 minutes later the resident called 911 to make his report that something "100 percent not human" was staring at him from his backyard shortly after he and his family saw something fall from the sky.

And once again, the mystery of the truth about extraterrestrials lingers somewhere "out there."

