Big 12 transfer pledges to Arkansas, Van Horn

Kansas transfer left-handed pitcher Stone Hewlett has announced his commitment to Arkansas.

Hewlett, 6-1, 190 pounds, appeared in 28 games out of the bullpen and had a 4.68 ERA in 42 1/3 innings, struck out 42 batters and walked 13 as a junior. He led the team with three saves.

His 28 regular-season appearances were third in the Big 12. He had a season-high four strikeouts against Oakland on Feb. 27 in 3 1/3 innings.

As a sophomore, he appeared in 24 games with 1 start and had a 7.98 ERA in 38 1/3 innings. Hewlett struck out 25 and walked 14 batters.

More from WholeHogSports: UA softball adds transfer from Mississippi State

Hewlett pitched 93 2/3 innings and allowed 102 hits, 16 home runs and struck out 74 batters. He walked 38 and had a 5.86 ERA in 3 seasons in Lawrence, Kan.

He attended Rockhurst High School in Leawood, Kan., prior to becoming a Jayhawk.

Hewlett, who entered the NCAA transfer portal on May 31, is the fifth known transfer to pledge to the Razorbacks and Dave Van Horn after the 2022-23 season.

Former Sacramento State shortstop Wehiwa Aloy, former Tarleton State first baseman Jack Wagner, former Missouri center fielder Ty Wilmsmeyer and former Texas Tech catcher Hudson White previously committed to Arkansas.

Hewlett and Wagner were former teammates of Arkansas centerfielder Tavian Josenberger at Kansas.