Blinken, Xi meet, say talks yielded progress

BEIJING -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Monday with Chinese President Xi Jinping and said they agreed to "stabilize" badly deteriorated U.S.-China ties, but America's top diplomat left Beijing with his biggest ask rebuffed: better communications between their militaries.

After meeting Xi, Blinken said China is not ready to resume military-to-military contacts, something the U.S. considers crucial to avoid miscalculation and conflict, particularly over Taiwan.

"My hope and expectation is we'll have better communications, better engagement going forward," Blinken told reporters in Beijing in a news conference that capped two days of meetings in Beijing, including with Xi. However, he said, the U.S. has "no illusions about the challenges of managing this relationship."

Still, China's main diplomat for the Western Hemisphere, Yang Tao, said he thought Blinken's visit to China "marks a new beginning."

"The U.S. side is surely aware of why there is difficulty in military-to-military exchanges," he said, blaming the issue squarely on U.S. sanctions, which Blinken said revolved entirely around threats to American security.

Yet Blinken and Xi pronounced themselves satisfied with progress made during the two days of talks, without pointing to specific areas of agreement beyond a mutual decision to return to a broad agenda for cooperation and competition endorsed last year by Xi and President Joe Biden at a summit in Bali.

And it remained unclear whether those understandings can resolve their most important disagreements, many of which have international implications. But both men said they were pleased with the outcome of the highest-level U.S. visit to China in five years.

The two sides expressed a willingness to hold more talks, but there was little indication that either is prepared to bend from positions on issues including trade, Taiwan, human rights conditions in China and Hong Kong, Chinese military assertiveness in the South China Sea, and Russia's war in Ukraine.

Blinken said later that the U.S. set limited objectives for the trip and achieved them. He told reporters before leaving for a Ukraine reconstruction conference in London that he had raised the issue of military-to-military communications "repeatedly."





"It is absolutely vital that we have these kinds of communications," he said. "This is something we're going to keep working on."

Speaking to reporters Monday during a campaign fundraising trip to California, Biden said Blinken did a "hell of a job." The president said "you know" progress was made with relations between the U.S. and China because of the meeting.

The U.S. has said that, since 2021, China has declined or failed to respond to over a dozen requests from the Department of Defense for top-level dialogues.

According to a transcript of the meeting with Blinken, Xi said he was pleased with the outcome of Blinken's earlier meetings with top Chinese diplomats and said restarting the Bali agenda was of great importance.

"The Chinese side has made our position clear, and the two sides have agreed to follow through the common understandings President Biden and I had reached in Bali," Xi said.

That agenda had been thrown into jeopardy in recent months, notably after the U.S. shot down a Chinese surveillance balloon over its airspace in February, and amid escalated military activity in the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea. These incidents, combined with other disputes over human rights, trade and opiate production, make for a daunting list of problem areas.

But Xi suggested the worst could be over.

"The two sides have also made progress and reached agreement on some specific issues," Xi said without elaborating, according to a transcript of the remarks released by the State Department. "This is very good."

In his remarks to Xi during the 35-minute session at the Great Hall of the People, a meeting that was expected but not announced until an hour before it started, Blinken said "the United States and China have an obligation and responsibility to manage our relationship."

"The United States is committed to doing that," Blinken said. "It's in the interest of the United States, in the interests of China, and in the interest of the world."

Blinken described his earlier discussions with senior Chinese officials as "candid and constructive."

Despite the symbolism of his presence in China, Blinken and other U.S. officials had played down the prospects for any significant breakthroughs on the most vexing issues facing the planet's two largest economies.

Instead, these officials have emphasized the importance of the two countries' establishing and maintaining better lines of communication.

Thus, China's refusal to resume the military-to-military contacts was a hitch.

"Progress is hard," Blinken told reporters. "It takes time, it takes more than one visit."

Blinken's meeting with Xi lays the groundwork for in-person talks between the two countries' leaders later this year. On Sunday, Foreign Minister Qin Gang accepted an invitation to visit Washington, the State Department said, after 7 1/2 hours of talks with Blinken that both sides described as "productive" and "candid."

China has reasons to want to cool tensions. Beijing is facing an increasingly challenging geopolitical landscape, as the U.S. blocks China's access to high-tech chips to thwart its military progress and puts pressure on Xi to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Geopolitical strains are also deterring foreign investment as China's economy faces domestic headwinds.

"The economy in China is not in great shape," George Magnus, a research associate at Oxford University's China Centre, told Bloomberg TV. "He wants to appeal and be seen to be constructive to Global South partners."

A TOUGH CONVERSATION

Before meeting with Xi, Blinken met earlier Monday with China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, for about three hours, an encounter that produced a harsh assessment of the talks.

In his meeting with Blinken, Wang blasted "illegal" U.S. sanctions and put the blame for worsening ties on Washington, which he said had misunderstood China, according to China's Foreign Ministry. The U.S. called it a "candid and productive discussion" -- diplomat-speak for a tough conversation.

Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu has declined to meet with his U.S. counterpart, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, until Washington lifts sanctions against him. The U.S. and Chinese militaries recently had two confrontations between naval vessels and jets in the region, which the Pentagon characterized as "dangerous."

"Blinken sets the stage for future interactions between different levels of government, the business community and academia and research," said Henry Wang, founder of the Center for China and Globalization in Beijing. "He's brought a period of stabilization, of easing tensions for at least the second half of the year."

Blinken's visit became one of the top 10 trending topics on China's Twitter-like Weibo after Xi's comments on Monday afternoon, with related hashtags getting millions of views. Under photos of Xi shaking hands with Blinken, some users called for U.S.-China relations to "return to the right track."

That response was in contrast to the beginning of Blinken's visit, when Weibo users pointed out the U.S. official was greeted by red lines on the tarmac rather than a red carpet -- a reference to China's core concerns on Taiwan and other issues -- and Chinese state media gave his trip muted coverage.

But after the Xi meeting, the official Xinhua news agency posted an item highlighting the lotus blossoms that decorated the table at the session, noting that the Chinese word for the flowers has the same pronunciation as the character for "cooperation."

Blinken underlined that the U.S. is seeking to "de-risk" its relationship with China but isn't seeking to "de-couple" from its largest trading partner or contain its economic rise. He portrayed the limits the U.S. has imposed on technology exports to China as narrowly focused on sensitive national security areas, not sweeping limits.

China's foreign ministry said "it is necessary to make a choice between dialogue or confrontation, cooperation or conflict." It blamed the "U.S. side's erroneous perception of China, leading to incorrect policies towards China" for the current "low point" in relations.

And, it said the U.S. bore responsibility for halting "the spiraling decline of China-U.S. relations to push it back to a healthy and stable track." It added that Wang had "demanded that the U.S. stop hyping up the 'China threat theory,' lift illegal unilateral sanctions against China, abandon suppression of China's technological development, and refrain from arbitrary interference in China's internal affairs."

In its readout of the meeting, the State Department said Blinken "underscored the importance of responsibly managing the competition between the United States and the PRC through open channels of communication to ensure competition does not veer into conflict," using the acronym for the People's Republic of China.

Information for this article was contributed by Matthew Lee and Emily Wang of The Associated Press and by Iain Marlow of Bloomberg News (TNS).

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken holds a news conference in the Beijing American Center at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, China, Monday, June 19, 2023. (Leah Millis/Pool Photo via AP)



U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken holds a news conference in the Beijing American Center at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, China, Monday, June 19, 2023. (Leah Millis/Pool Photo via AP)



U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken boards his plane for travel to London from Beijing, Monday, June 19, 2023. (Leah Millis/Pool Photo via AP)



Chinese President Xi Jinping stands as he waits to meet with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Monday, June 19, 2023. (Leah Millis/Pool Photo via AP)



U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, second left, meets with China's top diplomat Wang Yi, not in photo, at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Monday, June 19, 2023. (Leah Millis/Pool Photo via AP)



U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center, walks to a meeting with China's top diplomat Wang Yi, not in photo, at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Monday, June 19, 2023. (Leah Millis/Pool Photo via AP)

