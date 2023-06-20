By the numbers





Those who have experienced the death of a child will tell you in no uncertain terms that they wouldn't wish it on anybody. It's unnatural to bury a son or daughter. It's supposed to be the other way around. When a child dies, it leaves the parent questioning everything.

This is one reason we were saddened to see a report from the Associated Press that during the pandemic the "suicide rate for adults in their early 20s was the worst in more than 50 years." No less troubling is the reality that suicide was the second-leading cause of death for 10- to 24-year-olds between 2001 and 2021.

In 2021, there were roughy 2,900 suicides in the U.S. for youths aged 10 to 19. Among 20- to 24-year-olds, that number was 4,200. In reality, these numbers may be higher due to families who don't report a death as a suicide because of the still-prevalent social stigma attached to mental health.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the increase "reflects a mental health crisis among young people ..." Of course it does.

There are many factors that lead to these numbers--higher rates of depression, the story said, and "limited availability of mental-health services" are among them. Another factor is the "number of guns in U.S. homes."

Of the 7,100 reported suicides among 10- to 24-year-olds, "Guns were used in 54 percent" of the cases. That's a statement of fact, not an opinion about guns.

Two points:

The common-sense point is that even if you have perfectly well-adjusted children in the house, lock up your guns. It's that simple.

Understand, however, that a gun locker with a key is just a locked closet. It's a good idea to install trigger locks on your guns, too. This will not prevent all gun-related suicides or accidents, but two layers of protection are better than one, and one is better than none.

The less-evident point regards discussing suicide with young people. Many are understandably fearful that if they talk to their child about suicide, they are merely planting a seed. The reality is that they are not.

Anyone who may be suicidal has already considered it as an option. The seed has already been planted and already been considered, but action has not been taken--yet. What's important is communication, but more important is professional help for the child.

Two organizations that can provide this help are the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (https://afsp.org) and the UAMS Psychiatric Research Institute (https://psychiatry.uams.edu). If parents have any doubt as to whether these organizations should be contacted, we urge you to take the critical step of reaching out to them.

Suicide affects some more directly than others, but it ultimately affects all of us. The loss of a young soul is tragic, and changes the lives of those who are closest to it--forever.



