Centerton man arrested in sexual assault, child porn case

BENTONVILLE -- A Centerton man was being held Tuesday on $250,000 bond after being accused of sexually assaulting a child and possession sexually explicit images of a child.

Christian Sellars, 21, was arrested Friday in connection with two counts of sexual assault and 10 counts of distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

Prosecutors have not filed formal charges against him.

Sellars was arrested after the Benton County Sheriff's Office received a cyber tip from the Arkansas State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, according to a probable cause affidavit. The tip was provided by Snap Chat to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to the affidavit.

Authorities were able to link Sellars to the suspected child sexual abuse material, according to court documents. The account holder downloaded images and videos of children involved in sexually explicit conduct, according to the affidavit.

Sellars had been accused of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old boy, but the child did not disclose when he was interviewed at the Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County, according to the affidavit.

Sellars admitted to twice inappropriately touching the boy when he was changing the child's diaper, according to the interview. He also admitted in the interview to possessing somewhere from 78 to 100 images or videos of child pornography on his devices, according to the affidavit.

Sellars said he downloaded the images and did not distribute any of them, the affidavit states.

Seth Segovia, deputy prosecutor, asked at Monday's bond hearing for Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green to set Sellars' bond at $250,000 cash only.

Segovia said the likelihood of Sellars' conviction is strong, and Sellers had confessed to two counts of sexual conduct and possessing sexually explicit images of children.

Sellers said he is unemployed and he has family who live in the area.

Green set Sellars' bond at $250,000 cash or corporate surety.

Sellars' arraignment is set for 8 a.m. July 17 in Green's courtroom.

The case has been assigned to Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren.