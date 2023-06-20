Preservation grants go to locals

Arkansas Historic Preservation Program announced recipients of more than $4.2 million in County Courthouse and Historic Preservation Restoration Grants. Forty-one recipients across the state earned grants, including southeast Arkansas sites.

COURTHOUSE GRANTS

The County Courthouse Restoration Grant is funded primarily by an annual grant to the AHPP by the Arkansas Natural and Cultural Resources Council using Real Estate Transfer Tax funds. The purpose of this program is to encourage and promote the preservation and continued use of Arkansas's historic courthouses by providing financial assistance for restoration, selected maintenance and accessibility projects.

This year $3,488,695.53 in grant funding was awarded to 22 grant applicants. The southeast Arkansas courthouse grant recipients proposed projects and award amounts are:

Arkansas County, DeWitt, restore second and third floor windows, $63,540.

Desha County, Arkansas City, replace bell tower roof, $172,114.

Desha County, Arkansas City, repair and stabilize roof, decking and vent attic of annex, install new flashings to asphalt shingle system, $268,790.

Drew County, Monticello, assessment and preservation plan, basement water mitigation, $74,432.

HISTORIC GRANTS

The Historic Preservation and Restoration Grant Program encourages and promotes preservation of Arkansas's historic resources by providing financial assistance for restoration of historic properties. The program is funded by proceeds from the Arkansas Real Estate Transfer Tax.

This year $750,279.33 in grant funding was awarded to 19 applicants. The Historic Preservation and Restoration Grant recipients, proposed projects and award amounts in southeast Arkansas include:

Jefferson County, city of Pine Bluff, Pine Bluff Civic Center, waterproofing, removal of shrubs, trees and soil from planters, power wash building (Phase 1), $46,493.

Drew County, Monticello, Drew County Historical Society and Museum, Garvin Cavaness House, install an interior subterranean drainage system, replace exterior stairwell and hatchway, $43,950.

Locals on Mississippi honors' lists

Mississippi State University at Mississippi State, Miss., named students to the spring 2023 Deans' List and President's List.

Dean's List

Southeast Arkansas Dean's List recipients include Mary Simon of Monticello, Shelby Rainbolt of Sheridan, and Shields Simpson of Stuttgart.

Dean's List honorees achieved a grade-point average between 3.5 and 3.79, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours, according to a news release.

President's List

Southeast Arkansas President's List recipients include Makaila Book of Lake Village, Emily Earney of Stuttgart, Taylor Yelvington of Stuttgart, Hannah Pieroni of Lake Village, and Ethan Holzhauer of Gillett.

President's List honoreea achieved a 3.80 or better grade-point average, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours.

Student graduates in New Hampshire

Kila Lyle graduated cum laude from Rivier University in Nashua, N.H., on May 14. Lyle earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Health Science. This fall, she will join the Disney College Program at Orlando, Fla. Lyle is the granddaughter of Larry Watkins of Pine Bluff, according to a news release.