Construction of airport access road close, XNA official says

Construction could begin on the access road to the Northwest Arkansas National Airport by early next year, according to airport officials.

The work is being done by the Arkansas Department of Transportation. Plans for the road are on schedule to beginning this fall with the work being bid after Thanksgiving, according to Aaron Burkes, CEO at Northwest National.

The road will take off from a new portion of Arkansas 612, also known as the U.S. 412 Springdale Northern Bypass, west of Arkansas 112 and go to the south entrance of Northwest National off Arkansas 264.

The Transportation Department wants a four-lane, limited access road to the airport because it provides the most direct and reliable route. The proposed road reduces the likelihood of congestion, accidents or extreme weather events interfering with people getting to and from the airport, according to a Transportation Department study.

The route preferred would be 4.6 miles long and have no entrance or exit ramps between the beginning and end. Construction is estimated to cost $79.7 million and right of way acquisition another $5.8 million for a total of $85.6 million.