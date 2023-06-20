Sections
Construction of airport access road close, XNA official says

by Ron Wood | Today at 11:17 a.m.
NWA Democrat-Gazette/DAVID GOTTSCHALK The terminal and front entrance is visible Friday, June 22, 2018, at the Northwest Arkansas Regioinal Airport in Highfill. The 20-year-old terminal building at the Northwest Arkansas Regioinal Airport will be getting a makeover in the next couple of years. Board members on Wednesday had in an informal input session with engineers and architects to give them a general idea of what they'd like the terminal to look like after the planned renovation and expansion. The work should result in a new front door for the terminal including a new building across the loop drive from the main terminal and a second-floor bridge into what is now the front of the terminal.

Construction could begin on the access road to the Northwest Arkansas National Airport by early next year, according to airport officials.

The work is being done by the Arkansas Department of Transportation. Plans for the road are on schedule to beginning this fall with the work being bid after Thanksgiving, according to Aaron Burkes, CEO at Northwest National.

The road will take off from a new portion of Arkansas 612, also known as the U.S. 412 Springdale Northern Bypass, west of Arkansas 112 and go to the south entrance of Northwest National off Arkansas 264.

The Transportation Department wants a four-lane, limited access road to the airport because it provides the most direct and reliable route. The proposed road reduces the likelihood of congestion, accidents or extreme weather events interfering with people getting to and from the airport, according to a Transportation Department study.

The route preferred would be 4.6 miles long and have no entrance or exit ramps between the beginning and end. Construction is estimated to cost $79.7 million and right of way acquisition another $5.8 million for a total of $85.6 million.

