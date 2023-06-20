Disciplined underdog prevails at U.S. Open

Almost as soon as the television was turned on to watch the U.S. Open, there was a rooting interest.

Not Rickie Fowler, the fan favorite and the one being promoted by the TV announcers.

Not Rory Mcllroy, who was making yet another late charge, another that would get roughed up.

It was Wyndham Clark, and not because we are dining this Friday night at the Riverfront Steakhouse at the North Little Rock Wyndham.

He probably wasn't named after the hotel chain.

The announcing team, like most of the media after the U.S. Open, was fascinated with Mcllroy, although they did tell the compelling story of how the 29-year-old Clark almost gave up golf a decade ago when his mother died from cancer.

How he went to high school with San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey at Valerie Christian in Highland Ranch, Colo., and they remain close friends.

Nice stories, but it was his controlled energy, self-discipline and self-confidence that made the little known golfer the edge in my home.

This was only his seventh major event and the best finish came in 2021 when he tied for 75th at the PGA Championship.

Since joining the PGA tour six years ago he had earned about $5 million, which isn't chump change but that's before taxes and expenses.

Before the last month if the LIV had made him an offer it probably would have been an upgrade to a junior suite at a Wyndham Hotel.

Yet, he's earned $10 million in the last month when he first won the Wells Fargo Championship at beautiful Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., and Sunday's spectacular win in Los Angeles.

The situation was his to control.

He started the day tied as co-leader with Fowler at 10-under, so they were the final duo to tee off. It all came down to the final hole when Clark needed to cover 60 feet in two putts to get the win. He led Mcllroy by a stroke.

That's kind of like third and goal from your 18 with 12 seconds left.

His first putt was almost perfect and he placed it inches from the hole with little doubt his life was about to change in a big way.

Clark tapped it in, clinched his fists and then covered his face to try and hide the tears.

On Father's Day, with his mom in his heart, he played his way into contention for the Ryder Cup and a ranking of No. 13 in the world.

At the end of last season the former University of Oregon golfer, previously at Oklahoma State, was ranked 122nd in the world, and before Sunday, off the Wells Fargo win, had moved up to No. 32.

He hugged his way off the course, embracing dozens of people including his girlfriend Julia Kemmling, a former college golfer and now a coach.

After the win, when asked about his mom he said:

"My mom first took me to play golf, but my dad was the one that really got me into golf. Every time I'd go golf at a young age, it was with my dad. There's so many memories of us leaving at 6 a.m., our family on like a family vacation and we'd come back and play golf before noon, and that was the only way my mom would let us do that. ... I feel like I get a lot of my fieriness from him. So he's given a lot."

His dad, Randall, is in real estate but for a short time was a professional tennis player.

This dad's day belonged to the underdog who has never played in the Masters and the last two years missed the cut for the U.S. Open.

His final round of 70 was the highest he shot all week, but every time he faced the risk of giving a Major to Mcllroy, he refused to lose.

Compelling golf and even more compelling winner.