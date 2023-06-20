Diverse groups spark electric vehicle charging stations growth in Northwest Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE -- There's a spark to add electric vehicle charging stations around Northwest Arkansas, and everyone from Walmart, to public transit providers, to utility companies, cities and private entities is trying to plug into the act.

The bipartisan infrastructure bill passed in 2021 allocated $7.5 billion to improving the electric vehicle charging infrastructure, but getting those chargers up and running where they are needed is still a challenge.

Gary Berger, founder of the Tesla Owner's Club of Arkansas, which now boasts 1,400 members, said that in the Northwest Arkansas metro area there are 185 electric vehicle ports of various brands available.