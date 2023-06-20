Sections
Former Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism secretary planned to discuss elimination of 7 state parks with Sanders

Former agency head listed 7 parks to eliminate in email by Will Langhorne | Today at 4:31 a.m.
Then-Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders (left) watches as Mike Mills speaks during a news conference in Little Rock in this Dec. 6, 2022 file photo. Sanders had just announced her plan to nominate Mills as Arkansas' secretary of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism. Sanders announced Friday, June 2, 2023 that Mills had resigned from the post, less than six months after the December announcement. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)

Former Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism Secretary Mike Mills planned to discuss the possible elimination of several state parks and changes to the number of state parks personnel in a meeting he requested with Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders days before he resigned.

Mills, who resigned June 2 after less than six months with the department, listed "eliminating up to 7 state parks" as one of several subjects he wanted to address with the Republican governor in a May 22 email sent to a member of the governor's office staff.

[DOCUMENT: Read Mike Mills email to Teddy Stewart
» arkansasonline.com/620mills1/]


Print Headline: Mills requested to see Sanders, records show

