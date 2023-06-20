Sections
Fort Smith holds storm debris cleanup for residents

by River Valley Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:07 p.m.
Blair Masters, a chiropractor at Arkansas Physical Health and Rehab, picks up debris from the parking lot of the building on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, after it was damaged by a severe storm along Main Drive in Johnson. A tornado touched down in the area around 4 a.m. before traveling into Springdale, damaging structures along Black Oak Avenue, Don Tyson Parkway and Turner and Powell streets. Two people were critically injured. Visit nwaonline.com/220331Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

FORT SMITH -- The city is running a special service for storm debris pick-up that began Tuesday.

This service is free and the cleanup will run through Friday, according to a release from the city.

For smaller debris, which the release classifies as pieces smaller than 4 feet in length in bundles under 50 lbs.), residents should call Solid Waste Services at (479) 784-2350 then select option 3 for pickup.

For larger debris, including trees and tree trunks, residents should call the Streets Department at (479) 784-2360.

All debris should be near the curb or road so crews can access it, according to the release.

Print Headline: Storm debris cleanup being held for Fort Smith residences

