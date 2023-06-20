DEAR HELOISE: Periodically, my husband and I "play" guests in our own house by using the guest bedroom and bathroom. This has led us to upgrade the bed by adding a mattress pad and a heated mattress cover. We've also decluttered the tops of dressers, emptied out the drawers and closet, and added empty hangers.

In the bathroom, we fixed a slow tub drain and added hooks near the tub and on the back of the door. Additionally, we stock the vanity with essentials, such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, etc.

-- Coastal Girl

DEAR HELOISE: My sister had a Revocable Living Trust, and when she passed away, it was so easy to settle her estate. I took my notice about being her trustee and had no trouble settling things expeditiously.

I remembered that she once told me that she had sent a Christmas card to a friend each year and, for three years, never got a response. Finally, someone wrote her to tell my sister that her friend had passed away three years ago. So, when my sister passed, I went through her address book and Christmas card list and drafted a letter. I bought some pretty stationary with roses on it, and my daughter-in-law printed it up so that I could send it out.

I was amazed how many people sent me letters thanking me for letting them know.

-- M.M.R.,

Buena Park, Calif.

DEAR HELOISE: I know that most people use toilet paper and paper towels in their homes. They usually come on cardboard rolls, which, when the toilet tissue or paper towel is finished, can be reused. Take the tube and, with the lint from the dryer, fill it up; this uses up the otherwise thrown-out lint and the cardboard roll.

I'm sure you're asking now what that could possibly be useful for. Well, it makes for a great fire starter for your fireplace, camping fires, wood burning stoves and fire pits.

I also use those rolls at Christmas; I wrap them with pretty paper, leaving paper at both ends to tie up with ribbon, and fill it with wrapped candies. They're instant gifts for kids, unexpected guests, nursing homes, etc. I tie them on doorknobs as a little surprise. I hope you can make use of this tip. Take care and blessings.

-- C. Donna M. Yaskiw,

Hamiota, Canada

