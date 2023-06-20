‘Human error’ with state’s software led several Arkansas marijuana dispensaries to shut down sales Sunday

Several of the state's medical marijuana dispensaries were not able to make sales Sunday because of a miscommunication between the state's in-house licensing system and the software used to track sales and inventory.

Scott Hardin, a spokesman for the state Department of Finance and Administration, which regulates medical marijuana, said several dispensaries complained about issues with ARStems, the system the state uses to track the cultivation, transportation and sale of every gram of medical marijuana.

While some dispensaries and cultivators have previously complained about the software, the problem that stopped sales Sunday was because of a miscommunication from within the finance department, Hardin said.

Every year, all medical marijuana dispensaries and cultivators must have their permits renewed by the Medical Marijuana Commission. With the commission recently renewing permits for all 38 dispensaries, Hardin said the way finance department staff updated information in the system caused the error. Hardin said fewer than five of the state's dispensaries were affected by the error. He said the finance department was able to fix the problem by 10:30 a.m. Monday.

"Each permit was renewed by the Medical Marijuana Commission for another year, July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024," Hardin said in a statement. "This was entered into the state's tracking software. The problem was several permits were not listed as active within the system the remainder of June."

Dispensaries and cultivators may opt out of using ARStems, but must choose software that is compatible with the state's tracking system. The software is used by state regulators both at the finance department, which keeps track of medical marijuana from seed to sale, and the Department of Health, which regulates how much of the drug a patient can purchase.

According to Hardin, patients spend an average of $787,000 on medical marijuana every day in Arkansas. The state is also on pace this year to surpass the sales record of $276 million in 2022, Hardin said.