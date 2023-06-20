Do Kwon, founder of cryptocurrency firm Terraform Labs, was sentenced to four months in prison for using a fake Costa Rican passport while trying to fly to Dubai, authorities in Podgorica, Montenegro, said.

Daniel Barmak, 23, of Towson, Md., was charged with capital murder, two felony counts of malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in the killing of a Wintergreen, Va., police officer, Virginia State Police said in a news release.

Gabriela Castellanos, director of the National Anti-Corruption Council in Honduras, fled the country to an undisclosed location with her family over threats she received in the month since publishing a report on nepotism inside the administration of President Xiomara Castro, the organization said.

James Troisi, vice president of the union that represents supervisors at the Essex County Correctional Facility in Newark, N.J., said James Ray III, a former New York City police officer who was awaiting sentencing for murdering his girlfriend, was found dead in his cell.

Luisa Maria Alcalde, 35, Mexico's former secretary of labor, was appointed to replace Adan Augusto Lopez, who resigned as interior secretary in order to compete in the primary race for the 2024 presidential nomination of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's Morena party.

Darrell Steinberg, mayor of Sacramento, Calif., said though racially insensitive and homophobic flyers were distributed in at least two neighborhoods, residents "must always speak up and speak out."

Peter Burgelis, Milwaukee County's first openly gay county supervisor, claimed he will need surgery on his jaw after he was attacked and called a gay slur while shopping.

Sarah Anthony, a Michigan state senator who first introduced legislation in 2019 outlawing the denial of employment or education opportunities based on natural hairstyles, said hair discrimination, which is now banned in the state, is "nothing more than thinly veiled racial discrimination."