Juneteenth a day of joy, quiet reflection in U.S.

Americans across the country celebrated Juneteenth this weekend, marking the relatively new national holiday with cookouts, parades and other gatherings as they commemorated the end of slavery after the Civil War.

While many have treated the long holiday weekend as a reason for a party, others urged quiet reflection on America's often violent and oppressive treatment of its Black citizens. Still others have remarked at the strangeness of celebrating a federal holiday marking the end of slavery in the nation while many Americans are trying to stop parts of that history from being taught in public schools.

"Is #Juneteenth the only federal holiday that some states have banned the teaching of its history and significance?" author Michelle Duster asked on Twitter, referring to measures in Florida, Oklahoma and Alabama prohibiting an Advanced Placement African American studies course or the teaching of certain concepts of race and racism.

The holiday, which was Monday, commemorates the day in 1865 when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, learned they had been freed -- two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued during the Civil War. For generations, Black Americans have recognized Juneteenth, but it only became a federal holiday two years ago.

In Fort Worth, Texas, the woman known as the "grandmother of Juneteenth," Opal Lee, led her annual Walk for Freedom. The 96-year-old former teacher and activist is largely credited for rallying others behind a campaign to make Juneteenth a federal holiday. This year, Lee became only the second Black person to have her portrait hung in the Senate chamber of the Texas Capitol.

Vice President Kamala Harris said in brief remarks on a CNN special that the holiday honors Black excellence and celebrates freedom, one of the country's founding principles.

"America is a promise, a promise of freedom, liberty and justice," Harris said. "The story of Juneteenth as we celebrate it is the story of our ongoing fight to realize America's promise, not for some, but for all."

At a Sunday Mass in Detroit, one Roman Catholic church devoted its service to urging parishioners to take a deeper look at the lessons from the holiday.

"In order to have justice, we must work for peace. And in order to have peace, we must work for justice," John Thorne, executive director of the Detroit Catholic Pastoral Alliance, said to the congregation at Gesu Catholic Church.

It was important to speak about Juneteenth during the service, the Rev. Lorn Snow told a reporter.

"The struggle's still not over with. There's a lot of work to be done," he said.

Most Black Americans agree, according to a recent poll showing that 70% of Black adults queried in an AP-NORC poll also said "a lot" needs to be done to achieve equal treatment for African Americans in policing. And Black Americans suffer from significantly worse health outcomes than their white peers across a variety of measures, including rates of maternal mortality, asthma, high blood pressure and Alzheimer's disease.

Ryan Jones, the associate curator at the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, said Juneteenth should be celebrated in the U.S. with the same emphasis that July 4 receives as Independence Day.

"It is the independence of a people that were forced to endure oppression and discrimination based on the color of their skin," Jones said.

The museum is at the site of the old Lorraine Motel, the former Black-owned hotel where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was killed in 1968. It offered free admission on the holiday. At the museum, visitors can hear recorded speeches from civil rights leaders including King, Fannie Lou Hamer, Medgar Evers and others.

Information for this article was contributed by Paul J. Weber and Jake Offenhartz of The Associated Press.

Reece Bratton, from left, Jordan Bratton and Nia Bratton and their parents, Faith and Kevin Bratton, watch Katy's first Juneteenth parade, Monday, June 19, 2023, in Katy, Texas. (Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via AP)



John Thorne, executive director of the Detroit Catholic Pastoral Alliance and Pastoral Minister at Sacred Heart Church Detroit, addresses the congregation, Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Gesu Catholic Church in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)



John Thorne, executive director of the Detroit Catholic Pastoral Alliance and Pastoral Minister at Sacred Heart Church Detroit, standing, addresses the congregation, Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Gesu Catholic Church in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)



A'lelia Johnson, 12, of Detroit, enjoys ice cream during a social gathering after Mass concluded, Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Gesu Catholic Church in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)



People dance during the Queer Juneteenth Block Party, sponsored by The Center, Sunday, June 18, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)



Aaron Jefferson, an entertainer from Beaufort, SC., performs his Michael Jackson routine on Main Street during the Juneteenth parade in Johnstown, Pa., Monday, June 19, 2023. (John Rucosky/Tribune-Democrat via AP)



Mekhi Thomas, right, and others participate in freestyle dancing at the end of a workout class held by FITDC as part of a Juneteenth health and wellness fair at Franklin Park in Washington, Monday, June 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)



People march in a parade held to commemorate Juneteenth, Monday, June 19, 2023, in Boston. Americans across the country are observing the relatively new Juneteenth federal holiday with festivals, parades, cookouts and other gatherings. A person displays a placard showing Crispus Attucks, top, commonly thought to be the first person gunned down by British troops during the Boston Massacre. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

