Can't find candidates

I enjoyed reading Dana Kelley's column in Friday's paper. It hit home with me as a former "deplorable" voter. I'm old enough to have voted for Richard Nixon, but it seems to me that every four years, it's likely that we are going to be forced to vote for the "lesser of two evils."

The fact that, in a country of over 330 million people, our two political parties can't find a couple of really top-notch candidates to represent them is beyond me.

I think that it's fair to say that in 2016, Hillary Clinton scared enough people to elect Donald Trump. Likewise in 2020, Donald Trump scared enough people to elect Joe Biden.

Don't know what's going to happen in 2024, but if the choices are between Biden and Trump, we'll all lose.

Should Biden win, we'll continue our downward spiral economically and as the hope of the free world. Should Trump win, our economy will recover and our enemies will fear us once again, but we'll have to watch the D.C. establishment, the Democrats and the media trash him every night on the news. I'm not up for another four years of that.

Keep hoping that there will be somebody to vote for.

GORDON GONDEK

Little Rock

Trump is not unique

Re Michael Emerson's letter to editor titled "Prison campaign": Who fact-checked that letter? He said the "2016 election was not only the greatest upset in modern American political history, but also involved a number of firsts: a celebrity and complete novice with no political experience or operation."

Start with presidential elections. Trump had some election experience; he ran in 2000 before quitting. Zachary Taylor, U.S. Grant and Dwight Eisenhower had never run for any political office before being elected. Herbert Hoover had been in a Cabinet position, but never elected to anything. Ronald Reagan was a former celebrity. Outside presidential elections, celebrities Reagan, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and wrestler Jesse Ventura were elected state governors. Numerous others have been elected to Congress.

PHILLIP BASINGER

Conway

On the national debt

Now that all the angst, hullabaloo and tizzy about the national debt limit is over, let's take a deep breath.

Wasn't it really a foregone conclusion that the U.S. would not default? Secondly, isn't the debt limit something like getting a monthly credit card statement? A household periodically must reckon with its cumulative spending. Each person may be spending wisely, but all are surprised at the combined amount.

We the people (Congress) only confront the national balance of income versus spending every couple of years. Would we be better off with no institutional debt limit? Think about it, citizens.

JACK SCHMEDEMAN

Little Rock