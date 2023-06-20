Man who opened fire on Jacksonville house, wounding two, sentenced to 20 years in prison





LITTLE ROCK -- A 22-year-old North Little Rock man has accepted a 20-year prison sentence for wounding two people while shooting up a Jacksonville home full of people with a rifle, among other crimes over a three-year span.

Sentencing papers filed on Wednesday show Kyron Lamont Kendle has pleaded guilty to 15 felony charges before Pulaski County Circuit Judge LaTonya Honorable. The charges stem from five felony arrests since 2019, when he was 18. They include drug trafficking, firearm possession and breaking or entering, along with two counts of first-degree battery and seven counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm for the Jacksonville shooting in August 2021. Kendle's plea agreement was negotiated by defense attorney Don Thompson and prosecutors Vicky Ewenike and Erin Driver.

Court records show Kendle's first felony arrest came in July 2019, about two weeks before he turned 19, at the Shorter College Gardens apartments, 800 N. Beech St., by North Little Rock police investigating complaints about a suspicious person on the property. He was found with two guns, one of them stolen. He told investigators he'd bought them but wouldn't say from whom.

Kendle was next arrested about five months later in December 2019 in North Little Rock for breaking into a car at 5118 Lynch Drive following a complaint to police about two men dressed in black checking car door handles on the street.

When officers arrived, the two men ran off, with Kendle surrendering at police command. Near where Kendle had been running, investigators found several debit cards and the driver's license belonging to the owner of one of the cars, with the victim's purse located nearby.

His next felony arrest was almost exactly a year later, about 10 days before Christmas 2020, in North Little Rock by police called to the 5800 block of Walnut Road about people breaking into cars.

Two men that officers encountered ran from them, so police sealed off the area and brought in police dogs to track them down. One man got away, but Kendle was taken down by one of the dogs when he refused to surrender. He had crack cocaine and marijuana on him while police seized a gun he'd dropped while running from officers.

The shooting in August 2021, five days after Kendle turned 21, occurred in Jacksonville at 1017 Southeastern Ave. where police had been called about a fight. Court records don't say what sparked the dispute.

Homeowner Rochelle Whitley told police her son, Javien Whitley, 22, and a teenage girl visiting the residence had been shot when someone opened up on the residence with a gun.

The girl identified Kendle as the gunman, as did another girl who lived at the residence. Witnesses said at least 10 shots had been fired while there had been seven people, four of them children, in the home. Investigators found eight rifle bullet casings strewn down the street from the house, and found numerous marks and holes from bullets that hit the residence. Investigators went to Kendle's North Little Rock home and arrested him that same day. He was released the next day after posting a $44,000 bond.

A traffic stop in April 2022 on a car in which Kendle was riding in North Little Rock resulted in his final arrest when officers who smelled marijuana in the vehicle searched it and found him with the prescription sedative alprazolam, often sold under the brand name Xanax. He spent about six months in jail before posting a $100,000 bond for his release.



