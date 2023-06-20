Memphis transfer Lawson visiting Hogs

Memphis transfer forward Chandler Lawson is visiting Arkansas.

He arrived in Fayetteville on Tuesday and is expected to leave on Wednesday. He posted on his instagram account a photo and a video of Arkansas’ practice facility.

Lawson, 6-7, 215 pounds, played in all 35 games with 24 starts and averaged 19.5 minutes per game as a senior with the Tigers.

He averaged 5 points, 4.5 rebounds and had 19 blocks and 25 steals last season. He shot 56.7% from the field and made 7 of 14 three-point attempts.

Lawson, who has a 7-7 wingspan, scored in double figures three times and had five-plus rebounds in 16 games. He played in 17 games and averaged 1.6 points and 2.2 rebounds as a junior.

He played in 59 games over 2 seasons at Oregon and made 20 starts. He shot 51.5% from the field and averaged 4.4 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.

He was an ESPN 4-star prospect in the 2019 class. Lawson was the No. 18 power forward and No. 85 overall prospect in the nation out of Memphis Wooddale High School.

Arkansas has one scholarship available for the 2023-24 season.