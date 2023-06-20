Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

Pop artist Bebe Rexha was hospitalized after a concertgoer allegedly hurled a cellphone at her during a New York show Sunday night, police said. The Brooklyn-born singer was performing at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in Lower Manhattan when she was struck in the face by an object, according to footage tweeted out by another attendee. Nicolas Malvagna, 27, of Manalapan, N.J., was arrested and charged with felony assault, New York police told the Daily News. Emergency medical officials took Rexha -- whose real name is Bleta Rexha -- to a nearby hospital. Rexha, 33, posted an Instagram photo Monday showing her bruised and bandaged eye, writing, "I'm good." Multiple concertgoers tweeted about the incident Sunday night. "Absolutely great show ruined by a fan throwing their phone at BebeRexha hopefully she is OK after that," tweeted Alex Chavez, who posted the video of Rexha being struck. Ross Bernaud posted footage of Rexha holding her face as she was helped off the stage. "This is Bebe Rexha being rushed out of the concert venue here in NYC after someone threw a [expletive] phone and hit her face as she was leaving the stage," Bernaud wrote. "We were all having a hell of a good time and so was Bebe, we were all having a blast, I mean who would even do that??? We hope you're OK BebeRexha." Rexha is a three-time Grammy nominee known for songs such as "I'm Good" and "Meant to Be." Sunday's concert was part of her "Best F'n Night Of My Life" tour.

Music producer Quincy Jones was hospitalized over the weekend after having a bad reaction to something he ate, according to a report Sunday. The 90-year-old Jones was cleared by doctors Saturday after he went from his Los Angeles home to an emergency room, his representative told TMZ. Jones remained in "great spirits" and stayed conscious throughout the ordeal, the representative added. The representative didn't immediately respond to a Daily News request for comment. Jones -- a 28-time Grammy winner -- is also a Tony winner for "The Color Purple," as well as a seven-time Oscar nominee for his musical contributions to multiple movies. The Chicago-born Jones is a producer on the latest film adaptation of "The Color Purple," due this Christmas.