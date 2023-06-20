OTHERS SAY: Other paths to success

Spurred by a robust job market, a growing number of young Americans are choosing to forgo college for the workforce. Politicians of both parties should welcome this trend and build on it--not least by shifting resources from traditional college pathways and toward work-based alternatives that provide students with real-world skills.

Last year, 62 percent of recent high-school graduates were enrolled in college, the smallest share in two decades and eight points lower than 2009, when enrollment peaked. Some of that drop can be attributed to pandemic-era school closures, during which many college-age students abandoned their studies and never returned. Rising wages have also made entry-level work more appealing.

Some 60 percent of new jobs created in the next decade will be in fields that don't typically require a college degree. Many fast-growing non-degree professions pay more than the national median. While it's true that workers with four-year degrees have higher lifetime earnings, nearly 40 percent of those who enroll in college don't actually finish--and in the process amass student-loan debts they're unlikely to repay.

Expanding work-based college alternatives would go a long way toward filling skills shortages, boosting economic opportunity and reducing household debt. Yet government policies aren't doing enough to advance that goal. Traditional schools receive about $400 billion annually in federal and state funding; apprenticeship programs get about 0.1 percent of that.

The U.S. needs to adjust its priorities. To start, the administration should work with Congress to shift a greater share of higher-education budgets to supporting work-based programs, particularly apprenticeships. Students should be allowed to use Pell Grants and other forms of aid to pay for short-term training courses.

The Biden administration has endorsed legislation to create nearly 1 million new apprenticeships. Reaching that goal could cost as much as $4 billion annually--a significant outlay, but still a fraction of what other advanced economies invest to prepare students for the workforce.