Panel sends rules to full Quorum Court

Jefferson County Quorum Court committees voted to send two agenda items to the full Quorum Court with do pass recommendations during their recent meetings.

The Human Resource Committee, chaired by Justice of the Peace Danny Holcomb, voted 4-3 to recommend passage of an ordinance establishing and adopting the procedures for the Jefferson County Quorum Court at all regular and special meetings for 2023 and 2024.

Holcomb broke the tie vote in favor of the ordinance with Justices of the Peace Roy Agee, Dr. Conley Byrd and Ted Harden voting yes. Committee members voting against the ordinance were justices of the peace Brenda Bishop Gaddy, Margarette Williams and Cedric Jackson.

Committee member Harden made a motion to place on the item an expiration date of 90 days, which he then amended to 60 days, to give the justices time to discuss the proposed ordinance.

According to Justice of the Peace Alfred Carroll, 90 days was a long time considering there has already been discussion for the past six months on the same ordinance. Carroll said the ordinance that is up for discussion has already been voted down.

Williams also said she felt the need for an extension was unnecessary and said the ordinance was "common information."

Agee said something needed to be established now with amendments later. "We're so far behind in taking care of county business," he said, adding that he has been receiving a lot of phone calls.

"Until we can all as a body come to an agreement, we have to have some rules on the table so that we can start handling county business," Agee said.

Justice of the Peace Lloyd Franklin Jr., who is not on the committee, said he disagreed with several of the items on the proposal and said he had a new document of policy and procedures that was modified at the request of the county attorney.

"I don't feel comfortable voting on the document in hand that comes from the judge's office," said Franklin, who said he disagreed with several of the revisions. Franklin said that it took 10 minutes to read the four-page revision and that he feels the extension is just a maneuver to delay time.

Franklin said a future committee meeting should be set to adjust the concerns. "We can kick a can down the road, but the fact is that we're still dealing with the same document that has been voted down three times," he said.

The Quorum Court has been unable to pass an ordinance that lays out the framework for how the court should operate. Most if not all of the meetings have ended with the proposal not being passed and the meeting being adjourned.

Holcomb corrected Franklin, telling him that what was voted down were the rules that have been in place for several years, and said that the JPs will need to come to a resolution soon.

The full Quorum Court will meet Monday.

In other county business, a resolution of the Quorum Court certifying local government endorsement of a business to participate in the tax back program was passed unanimously by the Budget and Finance Committee.

The tax back program is one of the many incentive programs offered by the county. The program grants a majority refund of state and local sales and use taxes paid on the purchase of materials used in the construction of a building or buildings or any addition, modernization or improvement to a new or expanding eligible business. A sales and use tax refund is also allowed for the purchase of taxable machinery or equipment associated with the building project.

Flint Group Packaging Inks North America Corp., located at 3400 N. Hutchinson St. and 5300 Jefferson Parkway, requested participation in the program, which will fall under the Arkansas Economic Development Commission.