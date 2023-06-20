Passenger in vehicle involved in shooting hit and killed while crossing I-30

One man was killed and another arrested just after midnight Monday after state troopers heard shots being fired near the 7500 block of Geyer Springs Road, just up the road from Arkansas State Police headquarters in Little Rock, a preliminary fatality report filed by Arkansas State Police and an arrest and disposition report from the Little Rock Police Department said.

Josue Aguilar, 23, of Little Rock, was arrested by Arkansas State Police officers after he was spotted fleeing the scene in a vehicle, the arrest report said.

After Aguilar's vehicle was stopped by troopers, a passenger fled on foot, and was struck and killed by a westbound vehicle on Interstate 30 by Geyer Springs Road, police said.

The passenger's identity has not been confirmed, according to a state police spokesperson.

A stolen pistol was found in Aguilar's vehicle, the arrest report said.

Aguilar was arrested on charges of discharging a firearm from a vehicle and theft by receiving, both felonies. The Pulaski County jail's online inmate roster also indicates that Aguilar is being held for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, in addition to the two felony charges. The arrest report indicates Aguilar is from El Salvador.

Almost three hours after Aguilar was taken into custody and while officers were processing the crime scene on Geyer Springs Road, a vehicle drove through two police vehicles with the lights flashing and crime scene tape, a separate arrest report from the Little Rock Police Department said.

The vehicle almost hit an individual working the crime scene.

According to the report, the driver, Dewayne Porter, 38, of Little Rock, was arrested at 2:45 a.m. and charged with aggravated assault, a felony, and obstruction of government operations, a misdemeanor. He was also cited for reckless driving and driving on a suspended license.