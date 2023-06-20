Police: Human skeletal remains found in Searcy

Human skeletal remains were found in a wooded area in Searcy, the police department said Tuesday morning.

The remains were found around 4 p.m. on Friday after a citizen called to report them, a news release from the Searcy Police Department said.

Police Chief Steve Hernandez said Tuesday morning a homeless person reported the remains to police.

The remains were found in the wooded area between Hubach Drive and South Poplar Street, the release said.

Hernandez said that the area is mostly commercial.

“There is a storage building nearby and a few other businesses,” Hernandez said, “Right behind the Freeway Storage in the grouping of woods back there is where we found the remains.”

The Freeway Storage is located at 405 South Poplar Street.

“There were bones scattered about and we have no ID, we can’t even tell yet if it is male or female remains,” the police chief said, “We are estimating that they have been out in the woods for several weeks or even months.”

“The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Evidence Recovery Team (ERT) was contacted to assist with the recovery of the remains,” the release said.

Hernandez said that the ERT finished clearing the scene Saturday.

Authorities said the remains were collected and sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for identification.

“We are treating this as a homicide until we get an identification and can go further in the investigation, but we aren’t sure if it is, or if it was another homeless person who passed away or what happened,” he said.

The police chief said that he was not sure when the department will hear from the Crime Lab about whether or not the remains are able to be identified.

He said that this incident is the “second or third time” in the past few years that human remains have been found near Searcy, one time on school grounds.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported about human remains being found near Riverview High School in Searcy in 2019.