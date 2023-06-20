Prairie State Park near Joplin, Mo., an oasis of tall grass, birds and bison

Wildlife as big as bison and as small as quail share thousands of prairie acres with wildflowers and tall native grass at Prairie State Park in southwestern Missouri.

The 4,000-acre state park preserves one of Missouri's largest remaining tracts of tallgrass prairie that once was abundant in the Show-Me State as well as in Arkansas. Today only a scant 1% of that prairie land remains, reads a brochure available at the park's visitor center.

Joe Neal of Fayetteville is a frequent prairie wanderer at the park, situated about 30 miles north of Joplin. Prairie State Park was wintertime quiet when Neal visited in January, though there were plenty of birds on the wing.