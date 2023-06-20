PREP TRACK: Bentonville’s Galindo, Fayetteville’s Goetz earn all-NWADG girls accolades





GIRLS RUNNER OF THE YEAR

Madison Galindo

SCHOOL Bentonville

CLASS Senior

HEIGHT 5-7

THE SCOOP Broke the 6A state meet record in the 3,200 meters with her time of 10 minutes, 59.60 seconds. ... Won the 6A state title in the 1,600 with a personal-best time of 5:00.87, then bettered that time when she won at the Meet of Champs with her time of 5:00.57. ... Helped the Lady Tigers break the 6A state meet and state overall record in the 4x800 relay with a time of 9:24.11. ... Ran the 3,200 with a personal-best time of 10:42.56