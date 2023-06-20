Pulaski County judge says LEARNS Act lawsuit decision will take week or two

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Herbert Wright said Tuesday he will take one to two weeks to release a decision in the lawsuit over the LEARNS Act.

Attorneys had their first opportunity to argue their case in court for the lawsuit over the expansive education law that Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed in March. Wright is set to rule whether the General Assembly followed the Arkansas Constitution when passing the LEARNS Act’s emergency clause, a procedure that allows legislation to take effect immediately.

If Wright rules lawmakers failed to follow the proper procedure, the LEARNS Act will instead take effect Aug. 1 unless the Arkansas Supreme Court overrules the circuit court judge.

At the hearing, plaintiffs called former Senate parliamentarian Steve Cook, Arkansas Education Secretary Jacob Oliva, state Sen. Clarke Tucker, D-Little Rock, and House Minority Leader Tippi McCullough, D-Little Rock, to testify. The state, represented by the Arkansas Attorney General’s office, called House Parliamentarian Finos “Buddy” Johnson as their sole witness during the hearing.

Cook and Johnson spoke to the legislative procedure that is a contention. The lawsuit argues the state is illegally enforcing the LEARNS Act, arguing lawmakers erred when passing its emergency clause. Under Article 5, Section 1, of the state’s constitution lawmakers must hold a “separate roll call” vote for an emergency clause.

When the LEARNS Act was passed, the House of Representatives and Senate each voted once on the bill and the emergency clause in a simultaneous vote.

Cook and Johnson have said the LEARNS Act was passed using a longstanding procedure, where lawmakers voted once, but their votes were required separately in the House and Senate’s official journals. However, Cook said he had previously questioned whether that procedure followed the constitution.



