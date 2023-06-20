Recruit from Georgia stands out

FAYETTEVILLE -- Georgia prep offensive lineman Gabe Smith, a rising junior, has taken a liking to the University of Arkansas after making his second trip to Fayetteville and a third visit is a possibility.

Smith, 6-6, 316 pounds, of Cambridge High School in Milton, Ga., attended Arkansas' one-day camp on Saturday and easily stood out because of his size and ability.

He picked up a few pointers from offensive line coach Cody Kennedy that he plans to utilize during his season.

"I got a few tips from Coach Kennedy that helped me out with footwork and hand placement," said Smith, who believes the tips will help him during his junior season.

He also took part in a summer camp at Arkansas last year.

"I like it a lot," Smith said of Arkansas. "I really like the coaches and all the staff. It's great up here, I love the land. It's awesome. Just the drive up here was awesome going through the mountains."

Kennedy extended a scholarship offer to Smith, his first, on Dec. 13. Ole Miss, Miami and Tennessee Tech followed suit and offered Smith. He's also drawing interest from Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Florida State, Wake Forest and others.

Smith was selected first-team All Region last season as a sophomore. When he talks to Kennedy, Smith usually has a few chuckles.

"I've built a great relationship with coach Kennedy," Smith said. "He's a funny guy, funny guy."

While he's not rated by the four major recruiting services, national recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network has seen enough of Smith's video to believe more offers are coming his way.

"Good player with excellent size," said Lemming, who plans to see Smith in September. "I think he will blow up within a few months."

If recent history holds true, it appears the Hogs could have a solid shot of inking Smith in the 2025 class. Coach Sam Pittman and staff have signed three prospects from the Peach State in the 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 classes and have a commitment from running back Jadan Baugh of Columbia High School in Decatur for the 2024 class.

The Razorbacks hosted highly recruited rising senior linebacker Jordan Burns, 6-2, 220, of Pace Academy in Atlanta for an official visit on June 9-11.

Smith said another trip to Fayetteville might happen in the fall.

"I'll try and make an Arkansas game for sure this year," he said.

