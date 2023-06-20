Sections
Republican Party of Arkansas: U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to speak at Reagan-Rockefeller Dinner

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 8:22 p.m.
FILE - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks at a news conference after the House passed the debt ceiling bill at the Capitol in Washington, May 31, 2023. The bill now goes to the Senate. McCarthy is studying history and considering the appointment of a mix of lawmakers and business leaders to a new commission to tackle the nation's soaring debt. McCarthy is fresh off his biggest political victory since becoming speaker. He got the White House to agree to a debt limit suspension that also contained some $1.5 trillion in deficit savings. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will deliver the keynote address at the 2023 Reagan-Rockefeller Dinner in August, the Republican Party of Arkansas said Tuesday.

McCarthy, 58, a Republican from Bakersfield, Calif., will speak at the Wally Allen Ballroom at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock on Aug. 18. The program — the Republican Party of Arkansas' largest fundraiser — will begin at 7 p.m., with a private VIP reception at 6 p.m.

He is in his ninth House term, serving as U.S. Representative of California’s 20th District.

Previous keynote speakers at the Arkansas Republican Party fundraiser have included Donald Trump, then a Republican hopeful for president, in 2015; Tucker Carlson, a political writer and commentator, in 2016; and Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of then-President Trump, in 2018.

Additional information is available at https://www.arkansasgop.org/rrd23.html

