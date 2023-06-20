Sanders' emergency declaration lifts restrictions on vehicles responding to damage from recent storms

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday declared a state of emergency and lifted certain restrictions on vehicles responding to damage caused by severe thunderstorms and strong winds that battered the state on or about Saturday.

Sanders' proclamation allows emergency response vehicles to bypass all Arkansas Department of Transportation weigh station facilities through July 17.

The state of emergency applies to commercial vehicles hauling heavy equipment, oversized loads, transformers, necessary hardware, and other transmission and distribution equipment to line crews working to restore power. It also covers emergency response vehicles including but not limited to utility vehicles, bucket trucks and electric utility supply trucks actively responding to the storms and related damage, according to the proclamation released by the governor's office.

The authorization does not include vehicles that require permits to operate on Arkansas’ roadways, nor does it relieve size and weight restrictions. The declaration only applies to weigh stations and vehicles traveling in convoy, the proclamation said.

The damage resulting from the storms includes "numerous downed power lines" which have required commercial vehicles to haul material and equipment to line crews working to restore power, according to the proclamation.

Sanders also suspended all provisions of regulating statutes prescribing procedures for the conduct of the Office of State Procurement, the Arkansas Building Authority, the Office of Personnel Management, and all other state departments to render maximum assistance to the Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment and the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, through the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management, the proclamation said.