Sanders' executive order aimed at speeding delivery of temporary housing units for Arkansas tornado victims

by Will Langhorne | Today at 4:22 p.m.
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (front) joined by Rep. Ashley Hudson (from left), Rep. Andrew Collins, Rep. Tippi McCullough, Sen. Mark Johnson and Kristi Putnam, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Human Services, gives an update on tornado damage relief and recovery on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, after visiting the Red Cross headquarters in Little Rock. .(Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday issued an executive order intended to streamline the delivery of temporary housing units for Arkansans affected by the tornadoes and severe storms that swept through the state March 31.

Under the order, commercial carriers transporting temporary housing units from the Federal Emergency Management Agency will be temporarily exempt from "certain state laws governing escort and curfew requirements for oversize and overweight vehicles on highways in Arkansas."

The exemption will only apply for the duration of the transportation of the units and will not cover loads greater than 16 feet wide. The order will expire Aug. 18 unless renewed by a subsequent order.

FEMA "is in the process of delivering temporary housing units to meet the immediate housing needs of Arkansans who have been displaced as a result of these storms," the order said. "The safety and welfare of these affected citizens requires that such relief efforts be expedited."

