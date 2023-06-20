Sanders' executive order aimed at speeding delivery of temporary housing units for Arkansas tornado victims

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday issued an executive order intended to streamline the delivery of temporary housing units for Arkansans affected by the tornadoes and severe storms that swept through the state March 31.

Under the order, commercial carriers transporting temporary housing units from the Federal Emergency Management Agency will be temporarily exempt from "certain state laws governing escort and curfew requirements for oversize and overweight vehicles on highways in Arkansas."

The exemption will only apply for the duration of the transportation of the units and will not cover loads greater than 16 feet wide. The order will expire Aug. 18 unless renewed by a subsequent order.

FEMA "is in the process of delivering temporary housing units to meet the immediate housing needs of Arkansans who have been displaced as a result of these storms," the order said. "The safety and welfare of these affected citizens requires that such relief efforts be expedited."