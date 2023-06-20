Signals and contradictions

A friend told me the other day he was dutifully reading all the columns on the lawsuit about the LEARNS Act and its emergency clause, even though it seemed to him it would not likely amount to much.

I said, well, the complainants from the Elaine-Marvell School District conceivably could get a little more time to try to come up with an alternative to essential takeover by a charter-school management company. Not that there were any good alternatives. And the group wanting to circulate petitions to refer the LEARNS Act to the ballot for a plebiscite could get a little more time, too, not that it would be enough or that they could overcome the Sarah Sanders machine in persuading voters to repeal the law if they got that far.

My friend was striking the chord in me that people alternately call cynical, or negative, or pessimistic, or realistic, or honest, or insightful. Advocates must cling to hope and optimism. Columnists, it's been said, mostly come in and shoot the wounded.

Right now the anti-LEARNS resistance is wounded.

Last week the Arkansas Supreme Court voted 5-to-2 to lift the temporary restraining order keeping the law from having effect for now based on the argument that the state Constitution plainly requires a separate vote on its emergency clause that was not taken. Four justices explained that TROs--temporary stays--require irreparable harm to petitioners if not granted, and they said they found nothing irreparable here.

One justice cited the existing case law by which the court said the state has sovereign immunity from being sued in, as the state Constitution puts it, "her own courts."

All that did was send the case back to the Pulaski circuit judge, Herbert Wright, who granted the temporary halt and now--in a hearing today--will consider the lawsuit on permanent merits, meaning whether the law was unconstitutionally enacted.

Judge Wright may well rule the law unconstitutionally enacted. He, in fact, signaled as much in determining in his temporary order that the suit had a strong likelihood of success. He said words mean what they mean, and that "separate" votes on a bill and its emergency clause cannot mean "the same," even if the Legislature has long said it can.

But let me tell you something else that seems signaled: It's that, if Wright rules favorably for the plaintiffs, the state will prevail on appeal to this state Supreme Court because four of the justices seem in their verbiage on the temporary order to be opposed to the suit's case permanently.

Three are partisan Republican justices--Rhonda Wood, Shawn Womack and Barbara Webb--and they have plainly indicated that they hold the suit to be without merit because the same Constitution says the Legislature sets its own rules. They argue the court would be violating the separation-of-powers doctrine to tell the Legislature that recording a single vote as separate votes was forbidden.

A decisive fourth justice--since there are but seven supremes--seems to be Karen Baker. She voted one way the first time--to uphold the TRO pending the receipt of further briefs--then the other way the second time on the basis that the court ruling several years ago on sovereign immunity means what it says when it says the state can't be sued in its own courts.

You take the three Republican justices and a fourth in Baker who is a declared candidate for chief justice--with chief Dan Kemp retiring (and voting for the anti-LEARNS effort)--and you have a reversal-in-waiting for Judge Wright's circuit court ruling.

Or so it seems to me, but I'm just that way.

Alas, I may have buried the lede. If you'd read closely, you perhaps have seen the makings of what some call a Supreme Court contradiction--that the state constitution means what it says when it gives the state sovereign immunity from being sued in its courts, but doesn't mean what it says when it says emergency clauses on bills must be voted on separately from the bills.

The magic of the American rule of law, including the Arkansas rule of law, is that we all take our lumps and accept adverse Supreme Court rulings even as the law is being made up by politically nominated or politically elected justices as they go.

I wouldn't have it any other way, because there isn't a better one. Someone has to decide; otherwise, Donald Trump could stay in the White House no matter how many courts threw out his ridiculous lawyers' laughable arguments.

And the judges don't have to be consistent about constitutional phrases. It's not unlike, in that sense, the Bible, which contradicts itself in places, or so I'm told, and gets interpreted differently by professed adherents, all the while holding generation after generation to sometimes-teetering credibility as a general work of truth.

I'm not resigned to the inevitability of the LEARNS Act. I'm resigned to being resigned to it if the court says that's the way it goes, and if the people don't care enough to fashion a political solution.

