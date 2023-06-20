South Arkansas College president tapped as next chancellor of Arkansas State University-Mountain Home

Bentley Wallace, president of South Arkansas College, will be the next chancellor of Arkansas State University-Mountain Home, ASU System President Chuck Welch announced Tuesday.

Wallace, who has been president of the college in El Dorado since 2020, will take over in Mountain Home Aug. 1. Robin Myers, current chancellor of ASU-Mountain Home, retires July 31.

The other two finalists were Tamara Daniel, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at ASU-Mountain Home, and Kendra Ericson, president of St. Luke's College in Sioux City, Iowa. A 12-member Chancellor Search Advisory Committee – with members representing faculty, staff, students and the community – reviewed 47 applications for the position.







