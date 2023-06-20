Taggart out as public defender, records show

Maurice Taggart was suspended from his job as a public defender for missing a court date and later terminated after an investigation was conducted, according to public documents.

In a response to The Commercial on Monday, he blamed the missed court date on a scheduling error.

Taggart, former director of the Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency, was charged earlier this month with 46 counts of forgery, 38 counts of theft of property and one count of abuse of office for allegedly bilking the agency he ran out of $667,384. A high school classmate who now lives in Houston, Rodrick Morris, was also charged.

Taggart was a part-time public defender in the Jefferson County office. Gregg Parrish, the director of the state Public Defender Commission who oversees all public defender offices, wrote to Taggart in mid-May saying he had been out of town and had started receiving calls from the office "as a result of Judge [Earnest] Brown [Jr.] making contact due to your failure to appear in court as scheduled."

"At my request, Brennan Dunham, a capital attorney in my office, had to appear on your behalf to handle a docket which I understand was exceedingly lengthy," Parrish wrote in the May 12 letter. "Fortunately, another attorney with the Jefferson County Public Defender's Office took over the afternoon session."

Parrish said the day Taggart missed was a regularly scheduled court date and that several individuals from a local school district had been subpoenaed to appear.

"I further understand attempts to contact you on your cell phone were unsuccessful," Parrish wrote. "I also personally attempted to call you but received no answer."

Parrish said he had spoken to Horace "Buck" Fikes, who runs the Jefferson County Public Defender's Office. Parrish said Fikes said Brown "has informed him that you are not allowed to appear back in his courtroom for juvenile matters." Parrish said he understood that Fikes had reassigned Taggart.

"However, I am now learning there are potential problems other judges have relayed to Buck about your performance," Parrish wrote.

"Based on the events of earlier this week, I am placing you on suspension with pay effective immediately," the letter stated. "I will be traveling to Jefferson County early next week to speak with additional personnel to determine if other allegations regarding the performance of your assigned duties have any substance."

In a May 31 letter, Parrish fired Taggart.

"Since placing you on suspension, I have had the opportunity to meet or speak with the judges in Jefferson County," Parrish wrote. "Likewise, I have spoken with Buck about the situation involving Judge Brown. I have determined it to be in the best interest of the Arkansas Public Defender Commission to terminate your employment effective immediately."

Access to the letters and related emails was gained through a Freedom of Information request.

Contacted on Monday, Taggart responded by forwarding a letter he had sent Parrish after Parrish suspended him. In the letter, dated May 14, Taggart said he had asked his assistant to put on his calendar all of the dates for juvenile court for 2023.

"Prior to May 8th, the dates were correct without conflict," Taggart wrote. "However, on the date in question, unbeknownst to me, I was scheduled to appear in juvenile court. On Sunday, May 7th, as I do every week, I checked my schedule for the following week. Listed below are my commitments pursuant to my schedule."

The letter lists a parole hearing at 8 a.m. in Benton, a 9 a.m. pretrial hearing on Zoom, and a 2 p.m. hearing in Wynne.

Taggart also said the reason he could not be reached by phone "was due to the facility having a prohibition against cell phones being allowed in" and that when he was able to use his phone again, he called Brown's office to tell them where he was.

Taggart also defended his work in the juvenile court system, saying he was typically the first person to arrive on court days.

"Both the Assistant City Attorney, Max Sprinkle and the State's Attorney, Mickie Tucker, as well as juvenile staff can corroborate this," Taggart wrote. "Furthermore, I encourage you to inquire of them, as well as Judge Brown, as to the zealousness of my representation of my juvenile clients. I believe you will glean from their responses, that I go above and beyond to advocate" for his clients.

Taggart said in the letter that on more than one occasion, scheduling errors had been entered into his calendar and that he and his assistant "have decided to end our business relationship."

In the letter, Taggart said he had a good relationship with Circuit Judge Jodi Dennis, in whose courtroom Taggart had been reassigned to work, and that he held Brown in "high regard." Taggart also said he had apologized to Brown for missing court. Taggart then asked that the suspension be ended and that he be allowed to go back to work.

"I am requesting that suspension serve as the final disciplinary action; that I be allowed to return to work and; that I be re-assigned to Judge Brown's court, if he agrees or alternatively, assigned to Judge Dennis' court," Taggart wrote.

On May 17, Taggart said he wrote to Parrish, asking Parrish if he was going to interview Taggart as part of his investigation into Taggart's work history. Taggart said Parrish never responded to the email.

Taggart had for four years run the Urban Renewal Agency, a sister public agency to Go Forward Pine Bluff, a nonprofit that, with the cooperation of the Pine Bluff City Council, largely dictates how the proceeds of a five-eighths-cent sales tax are spent. He resigned from the position in late 2021, saying that he had recently received his law license and was going into practice.

After Taggart was charged, a story in The Commercial published on June 7 revealed that a number of people had sued him in small claims court alleging that he took their money for legal services but did not fulfill his obligation to represent them. The article also said that Taggart was being sued by Relyance Bank over a loan of about $45,000 that the bank claims he defaulted on, as well as over a checking account that the bank said Taggart overdrafted by about $2,000.

A day after that story was published, the Office of the Committee on Professional Conduct temporarily suspended Taggart's license to practice law.

"When a panel of the Committee finds that an attorney has violated any provisions, the panel is authorized "to temporarily suspend the lawyer's privilege to practice law pending final adjudication and disposition of a disciplinary matter," according to a provision relating to the professional conduct of attorneys. "Interim suspension shall be appropriate" when there is a "misappropriation of funds or property" and when the attorney is considered a "substantial threat of serious harm to the public or to the lawyer's clients."