Talk set on food charity system

Food insecurity affects more than 34 million Americans in the United States and more than a quarter of them are children, according to Feeding America, a nationwide network of food banks.

Audry Thompson, staff attorney at the Penn State Center for Agricultural and Shale Law, will discuss the U.S. charitable food system at a National Ag Law Center (NALC) webinar at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Thompson will address the federal and state food surplus programs, as well as how they connect agricultural producers with consumers, in "An Overview of U.S. Charitable Food Surplus Programs."

To help those facing hunger, farmers and food processors all play a role by assisting the U.S. charitable food system and federal and state food surplus programs. The U.S. charitable food system includes a network of more than 200 food banks, which are regional organizations that source, warehouse and distribute food.

"Food insecurity is an issue that has so many facets," NALC Director Harrison Pittman said. "It's important to understand the important role that charitable food programs play for millions of people every day and what it means for those who donate food."

The U.S. charitable food system's success depends on connecting food producers with consumers. This allows donations by producers to be distributed to consumers and families in need.

"Ensuring food security for families and children within the United States is essential," Thompson said. "Food processors, as well as agricultural producers, play an important role in providing necessary assistance through the charitable food system."

With recent higher grocery costs, the need for surplus donations is more urgent. Producers who donate benefit from various forms of protection, including liability.

"This webinar will highlight these programs, discuss how federal and state programs connect producers with consumers and outline liability and other protections put into place for those donating their surplus," Thompson said.

The webinar is free and registration is available at https://nationalaglawcenter.org/webinars/food-surplus/.

"We're looking forward to hearing Audry discuss these programs that work to benefit millions of Americans who are in need," Pittman said. "With the current need for surplus donations from producers, it is extremely important that people know more about charitable food programs in the U.S."

NALC is a unit of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture and works in partnership with the USDA Agricultural Research Service, National Agricultural Library.

Tru Joi Curtis is with the National Agricultural Law Center, U of A System Division of Agriculture.