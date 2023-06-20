The old socialist

"That old man with the burning eyes actually believes that there can be such a thing as the brotherhood of man. And that's not the funniest part of it. As long as he's around I believe it myself."

-- Heywood Broun, quoting a rank-and-file Socialist Party member in

his eulogy for Eugene V. Debs

More than once in recent weeks, the name Eugene V. Debs has come up.

You may know Debs as a historical crank, a perennial no-chance presidential candidate. He ran as a socialist in 1904, 1908, 1912 and 1920, when he campaigned from a prison cell, which is why his name has been on the lips of talking heads and political animals lately.

Lyndon LaRouche also managed that trick in 1992, but he was a grifter and a nut. Debs was a serious thinker. His following was not insignificant. In the 1912 election, he received more than 6 percent of the vote. Even in 1920, he managed 900,000 votes, about 3.4 percent of the total popular vote. He would have buried Connor Roy.

Debs was not mealy-mouthed. When Queen Victoria died in 1901, he was disgusted by the "pomp and panegyric" of the memorials that "dominated for days the columns of nearly every newspaper in Christendom."

"Queen Victoria lived and preyed upon her subjects as long as she could," Debs wrote. "She did not surrender the scepter until death wrung it from her nerveless grasp. All her long life she had been a parasite. She held the working class in sovereign contempt. They were only fit to labor, propagate their species, and die. This is the estimate all royalty places upon the working animals of the world. The queen was entitled to no special credit for dying. She simply could not help it.

"Thousands of women, immeasurably her superior in all the qualities that distinguish true womanhood, die in England every year, but they go to their graves unhonored and unsung. Only a titled parasite excites the adulation of all mankind. . . ."

It's obvious Debs missed his era. The man was born to author Twitter threads.

His sassy mouth got him in trouble.

In 1918, Debs gave a speech in Canton, Ohio, voicing strong opposition to World War I and U.S. policies under President Woodrow Wilson. Essentially the same speech he'd been giving for weeks, this time it got him indicted for sedition under the Espionage Act of 1917, which was aimed at preventing interference with military operations, incitement of insubordination and "obstruction to the recruiting and enlistment service of the United States."

"The working class have never yet had a voice in declaring war," Debs thundered. "If war is right, let it be declared by the people--you, who have your lives to lose."

So far as I can tell, no contemporary verbatim transcription of the Canton speech exists, but Debs published a version of it in socialist newspaper The New York Evening Call that doesn't seem to advocate violence or any illegal activities. Reading it today, it sounds mostly like a complaint against the government's suppression of dissent. Socialists were getting locked up left and right in 1918.

Take this passage where he defends radical economist Scott Nearing, indicted the previous year for publishing a serials of anti-war pamphlets:

"The Man of Galilee, the Carpenter, the workingman who became the revolutionary agitator of his day, soon found himself to be an undesirable citizen in the eyes of the ruling knaves, and they had him crucified. And now their lineal descendants say of Scott Nearing, 'He is preaching false economics. We cannot crucify him ... but we can deprive him of employment and so cut off his income and starve him to death ... He is a dangerous man, for he is teaching the truth and opening the eyes of the people.' And the truth, oh, the truth has always been unpalatable and intolerable to the class who live out of the sweat and misery of the working class."

Debs was a rhetorical pain in the butt to the powerful. Wilson called him a traitor. And two weeks after he delivered his Canton speech, Debs was arrested as he walked into a workers' picnic in Cleveland and charged with 10 counts of sedition.

At trial, no witnesses were called in his defense. Instead Debs asked--and surprisingly was granted--to simply plead his case before the court. He spoke for two hours. (Of course he did.)

"I am opposed to the form of our present government," he said. "... I am opposed to the social system in which we live ... I believe in the change of both but by perfectly peaceable and orderly means. ...

"I am thinking this morning of the men in the mills and factories; I am thinking of the women who, for a paltry wage, are compelled to work out their lives; of the little children who, in this system, are robbed of their childhood, and in their early tender years are seized in the remorseless grasp of Mammon, and forced into the industrial dungeons. ...

"Your honor, I ask no mercy, I plead for no immunity. ... I never more fully comprehended than now the great struggle between the powers of greed ... and ... the rising hosts of freedom. I can see the dawn of a better day of humanity. The people are awakening. In due course of time they will come into their own."

The jury found him guilty on three counts: attempting to incite insubordination, disloyalty, mutiny, and refusal of duty in the armed forces of the U.S.; obstructing and attempting to obstruct the recruiting and enlistment service, and uttering language to incite, provoke, and encourage resistance to the draft.

Judge David C. Westenhaver sentenced Debs to 10 years' imprisonment pending an appeal to the Supreme Court, which decided that Debs' expression of sympathy for draft resisters was tantamount to inciting draft resistance and upheld the sentence. He reported to prison in April 1919.

The section of the Espionage Act Debs and many others were convicted under--a set of amendments commonly called the Sedition Act of 1918--were repealed in December 1920, and a year later, President Warren G. Harding commuted his sentence, along with those of 23 other people convicted under the act. (Harding did not, as some sources contend, "pardon" Debs.)

"... he had been several times a presidential nominee," Harding wrote, "but personally he is of a very clean and lovable character, and I am sure I have heard men in Congress say things worse than the utterances upon which he was convicted and the men in Congress, of course, went scot-free."

He invited Debs to the White House on Dec. 26, 1921.

"I have heard so damned much about you, Mr. Debs, that I am now very glad to meet you personally," Harding told the old socialist.

Debs, for his part, found the president "kind" and "humane." But he told him he was going to keep fighting.

Philip Martin is a columnist and critic for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Email him at pmartin@adgnewsroom.com.