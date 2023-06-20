Tornado slams central Mississippi

At least one person was killed and nearly two dozen were injured after a tornado slammed central Mississippi overnight and destroyed up to 30 structures, authorities said.

A tornado struck the town of Louin, about 70 miles east of Jackson, about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, said Eric Carpenter, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Jackson.

Carpenter said it was possible that multiple tornadoes had hit the area overnight but that survey crews were assessing the damage Monday morning.

Drone footage and photos showed wide expanses of debris-covered terrain, decimated homes and mangled trees in Louin. At least one person was lifted from the wreckage in a stretcher.

Standing in front of his damaged home on Monday, Lester Campbell told The Associated Press that his cousin, 67-year-old George Jean Hayes, is the person who died. Reached by phone Monday, Jones County Coroner Don Sumrall said Hayes was pronounced dead at 2:18 a.m. from "multisystem trauma."

Campbell fell asleep in his recliner Sunday evening. He was awakened around midnight after the lights went out. After he walked to the kitchen to grab something from the refrigerator, the tornado struck.

"It happened so fast," Campbell said. "It was like a train sound, a 'roar, roar, roar.'"

He dropped to the floor and crawled to his bedroom closet, where his wife had already taken shelter. By the time he reached the closet, the tornado had passed.

Campbell said he heard calls for help across the street, where Hayes lived in a trailer home. He emerged from his home to find emergency workers carrying his cousin, with a bloodied forehead and leg, into an ambulance. She was conscious and talking when he saw her but died before reaching the hospital, he said.

Most of the people injured in Jasper County, including Hayes, were transported to the South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel between 2 and 3 a.m., said Becky Collins, a spokeswoman for the facility. About 20 people had bruises and cuts. Most were in stable condition Monday morning.

The tornado damaged between 20 and 30 structures, according to Randy Johnson, the sheriff in Jasper County, which covers Louin.

"We had some mobile homes totally destroyed. Roofs off houses," Johnson said, adding, "You know, just what you'd expect out of a strong tornado."

Carpenter said an unseasonably strong jet stream blew through the area. A tornado emerged near Louin before traveling at least 7 miles south to Bay Springs.

Tornadoes typically hit Mississippi in early to mid-spring. Carpenter called the timing of the tornadoes, along with persistent thunder and hail as well as high temperatures, "a very unusual situation."

"This is a whole different game here," Carpenter said. "What we would typically see in March and April, we're seeing in June."

Gov. Tate Reeves of Mississippi said on Twitter that emergency crews were conducting search-and-rescue missions in the region, using drones in "areas where it is impossible to get by vehicle due to downed power lines."

Reeves said Monday's tornadoes also struck Rankin County, which borders the capital city of Jackson. Emergency crews were doing search and rescue missions and damage assessments, deploying drones in some areas because they were impossible to reach by vehicle due to downed power lines.

On Monday afternoon, another possible tornado struck the south Mississippi town of Moss Point. Photos showed homes with obliterated roofs and tilted power lines. WLOX-TV reported that eight people were trapped inside a bank in downtown Moss Point.

Video and images of the damage in Louin showed fields destroyed, homes leveled and debris scattered on roads. One video circulating on social media showed emergency responders rescuing people from damaged homes in the middle of the night.

"It's been a very interesting weather pattern, especially for June," Carpenter said. "In this situation, the jet stream is unusually strong over the area and it's creating a springlike situation."

Carpenter said the fronts hitting the central part of the state have been consistent and have brought a barrage of chaotic weather, including flash flooding.

Sunday night's tornado occurred less than a week after severe storms swept across parts of the South, killing five people across three states.

"We're reaching the end of this crazy pattern," Carpenter said. "What we got last night we're hoping is the last really significant event we have to contend with."

Information for this article was contributed by Derrick Bryson Taylor of The New York Times and by Michael Goldberg and Rogelio Solis of The Associated Press.