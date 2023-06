Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

Billy Johnson, 26, of 485 Jackson St. S.E. in Gravette, was arrested Monday in connection with domestic battering. Johnson was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Little Flock

Cobey Witten, 20, of Centerton was arrested Sunday in connection with battery. Witten was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.