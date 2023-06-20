Votto homers in return, Reds take NL Central lead

CINCINNATI -- Joey Votto put on the Viking helmet and cape. He felt right at home.

Votto homered and hit a go-ahead, two-run single in his return to the Reds' lineup after a 10-month absence that followed surgery, helping Cincinnati extend its longest winning streak in a decade to nine with a 5-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Monday night.

"Long time coming," Votto said. "Ever since I've watched them put it on each other, I was thinking about how badly I want that on me because it's tied to a winning moment, and that's exactly -- exactly -- what this team's about. This is a different energy than I've experienced in years, maybe in my entire career, the way these guys think about themselves and how hard they play. I wanted to be a part of this, We are all a part of this."

Cincinnati took over the NL Central lead for the first time since early April, moving a half-game ahead of Milwaukee. The Reds are on their longest winning streak since taking 10 in a row from July 19-29, 2012.

"The energy of our team has been building," Reds Manager David Bell said. "It doesn't surprise me. It impresses me."

Colorado has lost six in a row and 12 of 15.

Votto drove a first-pitch, belt-high fastball from Austin Gomber (4-7) about a dozen rows into the right-field seats for a 3-1 lead in the fifth inning. He had not homered since last Aug. 6 against Milwaukee's Jake McGee.

Votto's two-run single to center off Jake Bird put the Reds ahead 5-4 in the sixth inning. The 39-year-old, coming back from surgery to repair his left biceps and rotator cuff, had not played since last Aug. 16. The 2010 NL MVP went 2 for 3 with three RBI.

Alex Young (1-0) walked Mike Moustakas with the bases loaded in the sixth, giving Colorado a 4-3 lead, then retired Jurickson Profar on an inning-ending grounder.

Singles by Moustakas and Profar put runners at the corners with no outs in the ninth, but Alexis Díaz got his 19th save in 20 chances, striking out Randal Grichuk and Ryan McMahon, then retiring Elias Díaz on a game-ending groundout.

DIAMONDBACKS 9, BREWERS 1 Alek Thomas homered during visiting Arizona's six-run first inning against Corbin Burnes, Merrill Kelly continued his road dominance and the Diamondbacks rolled to a victory over Milwaukee. Kelly (9-3) moved into the NL lead for wins by striking out 7 and allowing just 3 hits and one run in 7 innings.

CUBS 8, PIRATES 0 Drew Smyly (Little Rock Central, Arkansas Razorbacks) gave up three hits in five innings, Mike Tauchman hit a two-run single during a brief downpour and Chicago surged past host Pittsburgh. Smyly (7-4) worked around five walks to win his second straight start following a three-game losing streak.

CARDINALS 8, NATIONALS 6 Brendan Donovan and Paul Goldschmidt hit back-to-back home runs in the fifth inning, and visiting St. Louis rallied from an early deficit to beat Washington.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RANGERS 5, WHITE SOX 2 Rookie Josh Jung hit his 15th home run, Jonah Heim had a late two-run single and visiting Texas beat Chicago, which lost for the seventh time in nine games.

RED SOX 9, TWINS 3 Alex Verdugo tripled and drove in four runs, James Paxton pitched 6 1/3 effective innings and Boston beat host Minnesota for its fifth straight win.

TIGERS 6, ROYALS 4 Kerry Carpenter hit a three-run home run in a five-run, seventh inning that lifted host Detroit over Kansas City and sent the Royals to their 12th loss in 13 games.

INTERLEAGUE

MARLINS 11, BLUE JAYS 0 Luis Arraez went 5 for 5 to raise his batting average to .400, and Jorge Soler homered as host Miami routed Toronto.

METS 11, ASTROS 1 Francisco Lindor homered and drove in five runs, and Max Scherzer pitched eight innings for his longest outing with visiting New York in their victory over a skidding Houston. Scherzer (6-2) gave up just four hits and struck out eight.