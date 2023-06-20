Woman arrested in fatal Monday night shooting of husband in Little Rock



Little Rock police on Tuesday arrested a woman who faces a murder charge in connection with a fatal shooting Monday night, according to a tweet from police.



Officers arrested Crystal Perkins, 40, who faces a first-degree murder count in the shooting death of Ricardo Sykes, 49, who was found shot at 7325 Fairfield Drive around 10 p.m. Monday after police responded to what they were told was a domestic altercation.



Sykes died at an area hospital shortly after the shooting, police said. Perkins was being held in the Pulaski County jail on Tuesday afternoon, an online inmate roster showed.



Perkins and Sykes were legally married, police spokesman Mark Edwards said Tuesday, but he did not know any further details of their relationship.



Perkins filed for a divorce from Sykes on March 9, court records showed. But that case was still ongoing in circuit court Tuesday.



On Oct. 31, she filed for an order of protection against him, writing in the petition that she feared for her life and those of her two children because Sykes was acting violently and had choked her.



She said he was in the Pulaski County jail on a battery charge at that time. Court records show he was charged with third-degree domestic battery, a misdemeanor, on Oct. 31 and released on bond on Nov. 2, 2022.



Sykes filed for an order of protection against Perkins on Nov. 3, 2022, court records showed. That case was dismissed on Nov. 17.