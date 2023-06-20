You never give me your money

The man in the coonskin cap in a pig pen

Wants 11 dollar bills. You only got 10.

--Bob Dylan

Jack Kerouac once said the only truth is music. Boy, did he get that right. But everything around music--especially getting to it--will cost you, honey.

For years, music lovers have complained about the cost of tickets to concerts. And when your favorite song from a band is the cover of a Bob Dylan song, it's difficult to justify paying $150 to see them. This was what Old Crow Medicine Show would've cost us.

We thought about trucking up to Boston to see Dead & Co. (Grateful Dead without Jerry Garcia--may he rest in peaceful harmony). Floor tickets were around $430 each. Tack on $159 in fees, and that long strange trip becomes a deal breaker on principle alone.

But it's not what the band charges that angers music lovers. And it's not just the fees that ticket services tack on. It's when they're "hidden."

USA Today/Reuters reports that the "hidden fees" have been "at the heart of a consumer revolt against companies like Ticketmaster ... for decades."

This is about to change--kinda. There will still be fees, but they won't be hidden, and in some cases they will go away--not just in music, but in travel and lodging as well.

Several types of fees are targeted under President Biden's proposed Junk Fee Protection Act. It remains to be seen whether this Congress and this president will get anything through the process. But one would think common ground could be found here. After all, Democrats, Republicans and independents dig Dylan. (Who doesn't?)

The hidden charges we're talking about are excessive online concert, sports and entertainment fees, airline fees for families sitting together, baggage fees, surprise resort fees, destination fees, Wi-Fi access fees, and fees for printing boarding passes at home. Speaking of home, customers could see fees go away for early termination of TV, phone and Internet services as well.

If Congress doesn't act, Ticketmaster and Live Nation are "pledging to give U.S. consumers the actual price of a ticket before they make a purchase, and not the fairyland price they use to lure in customers."

Imagine that. We might actually know the cost of something before we buy it ...