Zebras revamp for upcoming season

While the Pine Bluff Zebras won't officially take on the Watson Chapel Wildcats on the high school gridiron for almost another three months, the Zebras were hoping to catch an early glimpse of their closest 5A-Central Conference rivals.

A 7-on-7 scrimmage between the two teams scheduled for Monday was called off, leaving Pine Bluff to hone its skilled positions at Jordan Stadium. The Zebras are staying busy through the summer like most Arkansas high school teams with 7-on-7 tournaments, team camps and other workouts.

"The good thing about Arkansas, you can do team camps where you can wear your shoulder pads and no girdles, and you can get out there and hit, just as long as it's up," said Micheal Williams, going into his second season as Pine Bluff's head coach after building his career in Texas.

Williams and the Zebras will have team camps in Bryant on July 11 and at Robinson in Little Rock on July 25 ahead of them. Robinson is a conference opponent for Pine Bluff, while Bryant has won the last five Class 7A championships.

It's a key offseason for local teams trying to find more upward momentum after Jefferson County failed to field a playoff team for the first time since 1978. Pine Bluff went 5-4 -- a three-game improvement from 2021 -- but was eliminated from playoff contention after tying Morrilton and Beebe for fourth place in the conference.

"Offseason workouts have been good," Zebras senior quarterback Landon Holcomb said. "We're in the weight room every day. Every school can't say that. We're just out here trying to get better and faster every day."

In terms of turnout, the Zebras are also focused on growing as well.

Dollarway and Pine Bluff high schools will officially merge July 1, two years after their districts were annexed into the present Pine Bluff School District. Some of Dollarway's returning players have worked out with the Zebras.

"We didn't get a whole lot of kids from Dollarway, but we're steadily, constantly calling them," Williams said. "The ones we do have, I'm very excited about those kids. They blended in just fine. It's usually not the kids [who have a problem with mergers]; it's usually the adults. The kids don't have a problem. They love each other. They hang out and stuff. They eat together already."

Dollarway went winless last season but leaves behind a legacy of five championships in 10 state title games. The Cardinals last made the playoffs in Class 3A in 2021.

"I think we're coming together pretty well," Holcomb said. "All the Dollarway kids – I personally talked to them and they all said they're having a good time over here. I think we're all coming together pretty good."

Pine Bluff's highest-profile athlete, wide receiver-defensive back Courtney Crutchfield, is having a memorable summer break, so far.

Crutchfield won the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's All-Arkansas Preps Male Athlete of the Year award June 10 and competed in the Overtime 7-on-7 elite camp last week in Huntington Beach, Calif., ranking ninth among all athletes. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound, four-star athlete is orally committed to the University of Arkansas.

"Seeing him do good, that makes me want to do better," fellow Zebras receiver Austyn Dendy said. "If he can do it, I know we can do it. I love that for him and myself, too."

Dendy and Crutchfield were key cogs on the Zebras' 5A state championship basketball team. Like Crutchfield, Dendy is building a strong recruiting portfolio with offers to Arkansas State, Mississippi State and Michigan State universities, according to 247Sports.com. Williams also reported Dendy has drawn interest from the University of Tulsa, Tulane University and the University of Mississippi.

"Like me and Courtney won in basketball, we're trying to bring that back on the field, too," Dendy said. "It's basically the same thing, work hard and keep pushing."

Pine Bluff has also attracted hometown talent that played elsewhere last year, including former Sylvan Hills rover and wide receiver Jonathan Goins and former Watson Chapel quarterback Marquez Brentley, who is playing receiver and running back with the Zebras.

Brentley has set his heights for Pine Bluff to return to prominence after coming from a program that has won one game in the past two seasons.

"Just really trying to go to state and go to the state championship," Brentley said. "We all played together as kids, so it's easy to come together."

Goins is looking for a return trip to the playoffs of his own, but said he wanted to "come home" for his senior season.

"Our defense is looking real good, and if everybody will just lock in and play as a team, we'll be real good defensively," Goins said. "We're going for the best defense in the state."

Pine Bluff held six opponents to fewer than 20 points last season but two narrow losses in conference play -- 19-18 at Mills University Studies and 24-19 at Robinson -- came back to haunt the Zebras in the playoff hunt. That has not shaken their determination for 2023.

"The confidence was high last year," Williams said. "Coming in late, they didn't know how to finish. The guys we got in, it's amazing because they are from Pine Bluff. They're born and raised. I'm glad I get a chance to get my guys back. It's still a lot of kids out there who haven't gotten back yet, but I'm starting to get some of them back. These guys are a special talent."