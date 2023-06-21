‘25 4-star D-lineman visiting Hogs

A class of 2025 4-star defensive line target is visiting Arkansas.

He arrived Tuesday and is expected to leave later today.

Antonio Coleman, 6-2, 265 pounds, of Saraland, Ala., is an ESPN 4-star prospect, the No.18 defensive lineman and No. 218 overall prospect in the nation in his class.

He has offers from Arkansas, Alabama, Auburn, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Clemson, Oklahoma and numerous other schools. 247 Sports rates him the No. 7 defensive lineman in the nation.

Coleman received his offer from the Razorbacks on June 2.



