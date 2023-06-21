Sections
The Recruiting Guy

‘25 4-star D-lineman visiting Hogs

by Richard Davenport | Today at 7:11 a.m.
Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman (left) rolls up his sleeve before a snap, Saturday, April 15, 2023, during the Red-White Spring Football Showcase at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery..(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

A class of 2025 4-star defensive line target is visiting Arkansas.

He arrived Tuesday and is expected to leave later today. 

Antonio Coleman, 6-2, 265 pounds, of Saraland, Ala., is an ESPN 4-star prospect, the No.18 defensive lineman and No. 218 overall prospect in the nation in his class.  

He has offers from Arkansas, Alabama, Auburn, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Clemson, Oklahoma and numerous other schools. 247 Sports rates him the No. 7 defensive lineman in the nation. 

Coleman received his offer from the Razorbacks on June 2. 


