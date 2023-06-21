7-Day Menu Planner





A week's worth of quick, healthful meals for budget-minded families

SUNDAY: Prepare Lemon Pepper Chicken Thighs for family day (see recipe). Accompany the juicy chicken with mashed potatoes and roasted brussels sprouts garnished with crumbled bacon. Add dinner rolls. For dessert, coconut macaroons and orange sherbet are a perfect combination.

Plan ahead: Cook extra chicken for Monday and save enough sherbet for Friday.

MONDAY: Cheesy Chicken Enchiladas makes good use of leftovers. Heat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, combine 2 to 2 ½ cups shredded leftover chicken, 8 ounces shredded Mexican-blend cheese, 1 2/3 cups plain low-fat yogurt, ¼ cup melted butter, ¼ cup chopped onion, 1 teaspoon minced garlic, ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, 1 (10 ¾-ounce) can condensed cream of chicken soup and 1 (4-ounce) can chopped green chiles (drained). Reserve 1 cup chicken mixture. Place about ½ cup remaining mixture in each of 8 whole-grain flour tortillas; roll. Place seam side down in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Spread reserved 1 cup chicken mixture over top. Cover; bake 20 minutes. Uncover; sprinkle with ½ cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese and ¼ cup sliced green onions. Bake 5 more minutes or until cheese melts. Serve the creamy dish with a lettuce wedge. Enjoy blueberries for dessert.

TUESDAY: Cannellini Beans With Sauteed Fennel and Tomatoes (see recipe) is a delicious no-meat dish. Serve with tomato basil soup. Add crusty bread on the side. How about mango chunks for dessert?

WEDNESDAY: Red Beans and Rice keeps the food budget in line. In a 4-quart or larger slow cooker, combine 1 pound dried red kidney beans (picked over), ½ pound andouille smoked chicken sausage (thinly sliced), 3 ribs celery (sliced), 1 chopped green bell pepper, 1 chopped medium onion, 3 minced cloves garlic, 1 tablespoon Creole seasoning and 7 cups hot water. Cover and cook on high for 7 hours or until beans are tender. Spoon over brown rice and garnish with sliced green onions. Serve with coleslaw and a baguette. For dessert, Banana Pudding (from mix) will taste good.

THURSDAY: This is a hot time of year for a cool Summer Salad Platter. Arrange pickled beets, marinated vegetables, deli potato-and-chicken salad on a platter lined with lettuce. Serve with whole-grain bread. Fresh peaches are a delicious summertime dessert.

FRIDAY: Treat the kids (and the adults!) with these Turkey Burgers. In a medium bowl, combine 1 1/3 pounds ground turkey, 2 green onions (chopped), 2 tablespoons white wine and herb chicken marinade, ½ teaspoon garlic powder, 1 teaspoon ground black pepper. Divide into 5 (4-inch) patties. Heat a cast-iron skillet on medium-high. Cook patties 5 to 7 minutes per side or until cooked through (internal temperature of 165 degrees). Serve on whole-grain buns with your favorite toppings -- sliced tomatoes, sliced avocados, lettuce and low-fat mayonnaise. Add oven fries and steamed carrots. Scoop the leftover sherbet for dessert.

SATURDAY: Invite friends for Shrimp Piccata (see recipe). Serve it over rice. Add sugar snap peas, a red-tipped lettuce salad and sourdough bread. Easy and elegant, Tropical Crepes are an impressive dessert. Combine 3 cups sliced assorted fresh fruit (such as mangoes, papayas, kiwis and peaches) with 2 tablespoons apricot or peach preserves and 2 tablespoons orange brandy or almond liqueur. Let stand 30 minutes to several hours. To assemble, spread ¼ cup of fruit mixture on each of several ready-to-eat crepes; roll. Spoon chocolate sauce over the crepes. Serve immediately.

Tip: Look for the crepes in the produce department. Instead of brandy, you can use 2 teaspoons brandy extract mixed with 2 tablespoons water.

THE RECIPES

Lemon Pepper Chicken Thighs

1 lemon

4 tablespoons butter, at room temperature

1 tablespoon lemon pepper seasoning

4 bone-in skinless chicken thighs

Heat oven to 425 degrees.

Cut the lemon in half crosswise. Cut one half of the lemon into 4 slices; place the slices on the bottom of a 2-quart baking dish. Cut the other half of the lemon into 4 wedges and set aside.

In a small bowl, combine the butter and lemon pepper seasoning; stir until blended. Spread the butter mixture on both sides of the chicken thighs and arrange the chicken in a single layer on top of the lemon slices. Roast for 30 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees, basting occasionally with the buttery sauce that forms on the bottom of the baking dish. Remove from oven and let chicken rest for about 5 minutes. Serve with the reserved lemon wedges. (Adapted from SwirlsOfFlavor.com)

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 282 calories, 29 g protein, 18 g fat, no carbohydrate, 171 mg cholesterol, 233 mg sodium and no fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 0

◼️

Cannellini Beans With Sauteed Fennel and Tomatoes

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided use

1 pint grape tomatoes

Coarse salt to taste

Freshly ground black pepper to taste

1 (1 ½-pound) fennel bulb

1 clove garlic, grated

Pinch crushed red pepper

2 (16-ounce) cans reduced-sodium cannellini beans, rinsed

4 tablespoons chopped fresh basil, divided use

½ cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, divided use

Heat a medium skillet on medium-high. Add 1 tablespoon oil and tomatoes; cook 5 minutes, shaking the pan, until tomatoes are blistered and beginning to brown. Add salt and a generous grinding of pepper; set aside. Meanwhile, cut a thin slice from base of fennel. Remove any blemishes. Remove dark green stalks, but reserve enough fernlike tops to make ¼ cup chopped. Cut the bulb and white part of stalks into ¼-inch slices, then into ¼-inch pieces (about 3 cups). Heat remaining 2 tablespoons oil in a large skillet on medium. Add fennel, chopped fennel fronds, garlic and crushed red pepper. Cook, stirring constantly, for 5 minutes. Cover and continue cooking on low 15 minutes or until fennel is very soft. Add the beans, blistered tomatoes, 2 tablespoons basil and more black pepper. Cook, gently folding to combine, on medium-low heat for 5 minutes or until heated through. Add ¼ cup of the grated cheese. Spoon into serving dish; top with remaining basil and cheese.

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 384 calories, 15 g protein, 15 g fat, 51 g carbohydrate, 9 mg cholesterol, 952 mg sodium and 15 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 3½

◼️

Shrimp Piccata

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon no-salt-added lemon-pepper blend

1 pound cleaned and deveined uncooked medium or large shrimp (tails on)

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

½ cup dry white wine

½ cup unsalted chicken broth

3 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons capers

2 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

Combine flour and pepper blend in a shallow dish. Toss shrimp in mixture until coated. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet on medium. Add shrimp and cook 2 or 3 minutes; turn and cook 1 more minute. Remove shrimp to a plate. Add garlic to skillet and cook 30 seconds. Stir in wine, broth, lemon juice and capers. Bring to a simmer. Add shrimp and cook 1 minute or until heated through. Remove from heat; whisk in butter and stir in parsley. Serve immediately.

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 226 calories, 24 g protein, 10 g fat, 6 g carbohydrate, 198 mg cholesterol, 318 mg sodium and no fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: ½

Susan Nicholson is an Atlanta-based cookbook author and registered dietitian. She can be reached by email: susan@7daymenu.com