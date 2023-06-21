Arkansas 4-H honors its Teen Stars

Arkansas 4-H honored some of its best and brightest leaders June 7, inducting its newest member of the Arkansas 4-H Hall of Fame and announcing 54 new Teen Stars who are leaders in their clubs and communities.

The honors were bestowed during the Arkansas 4-H annual Teen Leader Conference that brings together 100 teenagers from across the state to the C.A. Vines Arkansas 4-H Center for leadership development the week of June 9.

The conference was open to 4-H members ages 14-19 and is designed to help prepare teens for leadership and service responsibilities in their local clubs and counties. In fact, the entire conference was planned and organized by the Arkansas 4-H state officers and 4-H Ambassadors.

"This conference demonstrates the caliber of young leaders we have here in Arkansas," Arkansas 4-H director Debbie Nistler said. "I'm excited to see what they do in the future as young adult leaders."

This year's theme -- "Planet Clover" -- focuses on creating space for youth to explore ways to develop their leadership skills. The clover is a reference to the 4-H emblem, a four-leaf clover. The youths organized several space-themed activities, including a Flying Saucers cooking challenge, STEM experiments, and a Shooting for the Stars leadership and confidence-building activity.

HALL OF FAME

Ethan Wolcott of Sevier County was inducted into the Arkansas 4-H Hall of Fame, an award reserved for one 4-H member who demonstrates high achievement, commitment and service.

Wolcott has been a 4-H member since 2011 and was a Teen Star, a 4-H Ambassador, a 4-H camp counselor and a two-time finalist for the 4-H Governor's Award. He and his father started the Sevier County Community Changers 4-H Club, which focuses on community service, Wolcott's passion. Wolcott has participated in food, clothing and disaster relief drives and has developed leadership skills through community service. One summer Wolcott launched a Be Cool Stay Cool Fan Drive, raising enough money to donate 94 fans to senior citizens in his community.

"It's surreal," Wolcott said, shortly after receiving the Hall of Fame award. "I want to use this momentum to continue doing what I've been doing -- helping my community and sharing 4-H with others."

Wolcott, 19, recently graduated from Cossatot Community College of the University of Arkansas where he completed an Associate of General Studies degree. He plans to pursue a bachelor's degree in K-6 education so he can teach history.

Annabelle Ferren of White County was a finalist for the Hall of Fame award. With projects in arts and humanities, she has served as a Teen Star, a 4-H Ambassador and vice president of the Arkansas 4-H officer team. Her community service has involved work with food pantries, animal shelters and Special Olympics.

TEEN STARS

Arkansas 4-H recognizes its members for outstanding achievement in 4-H projects and activities, leadership and community service with the Teen Star recognition.

This year's 54 Teen Stars were selected from hundreds of applicants and represent 27 counties. The recognition paves the way for these young people to move into higher positions of leadership as 4-H Ambassadors, who can run for state officer positions. Any Teen Star who is graduating high school can also apply for the $1,000 Zack O. and Jennie D. Jennings Scholarship.

Gracie Goodwin, 15, of Pike County, was enjoying the first day of the conference as a Teen Star.

"I hope to gain leadership skills and knowledge," she said. "After this, I plan to apply to be an Ambassador."

Other teens, including Olivia Kossman from Carroll County and Kinslea Fowler, 14, of Prairie County, have already set their sights on running for 4-H state office.

"I've been in 4-H for 11 years," said Kossman, who has animal science projects. "I've wanted to be a state officer for a while."

Other teens were content to listen to speakers and participate in the group activities.

Elijah Gaskin, a member of the Velvet Ridge 4-H Club in White County, has been in 4-H for 10 years and has a public speaking project.

"I'm just here to meet new people and learn to be a better leader," he said.

THIS YEAR'S TEEN STARS:

Grant County -- Gavin McGinley, Gracie McGinley, Callen Shaw, Klaesy Knoefler and Aleecia Lewis;

Baxter County -- Hannah Dooley;

Benton County -- Kolby Campbell, Daniel Darnell, Natalie Campen, Emily Jackson, Ramsey Puryear, Caroline Epperson, Brooklyn Luedecke and Hailey Harris;

Carroll County -- Olivia Kossmann, Jesse Warner and Andrew Rexwinkle;

Clark County -- Brady Daniell;

Columbia County -- Dawson Dooly;

Faulkner County -- Grace Branscum and Joy Garst;

Franklin County -- Ava McCartney;

Garland County -- Lara Lowry and Canaan Hunter;

Greene County -- Annah Martin;

Hempstead County -- Kassidy Beasley;

Hot Spring County -- Rylee Ray, Emma Eubanks, Atlanta Nelson and Jace Ramsey;

Howard County -- Anna McKinnon;

Independence County -- James Street and Annaleigh Mead;

Little River County -- Chelsea Cowan;

Logan County -- Shawn Hertlein;

Madison County -- Vallie Yancey;

Marion County -- Kaylee Cheek and Taylor Henley;

Montgomery County -- Opal Samons and Sawyer Beggs;

Pike County -- Gracie Goodwin;

Pope County -- Shelby Bateman;

Prairie County -- Kinsea Fowler;

Saline County -- Ian Price;

Sebastian County -- Karly Jones, Drake Slate and Mary Dunn;

Union County -- Alena Senn;

Washington County -- Alyosha Wood, Hemali Gauri, Rylie Bignar and Mayciee Dawdy;

White County -- Jonathan Watkins and James Gaskin.

Tracy Courage is with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.