Arkansas blackberries star in recipes for berry good galette, cranachan, buckle, margaritas, tea and ice pops

Arkansas blackberries have been outstanding this year – plump, juicy and sweet. The sweetest we can remember.

Blackberries are native to Arkansas, and the botanical relative of dewberries, raspberries, loganberries and boysenberries can often be found growing wild along fence rows.

But chances are many of us will be feasting on varieties developed by the University of Arkansas.

The deep, dark purplish-blue drupe is the leading crop in the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture's fruit breeding program. The program has developed more than 40 varieties, including Ponca, Caddo, Natchez, Ouachita and Navaho (what I grow in my front yard).

