Arkansas gives 4-star D-lineman his best visit

FAYETTEVILLE—Class of 2025 4-star defensive lineman Antonio Coleman visited Arkansas Tuesday and Wednesday, and he said the trip was his best.

The combination of football and academics impressed.

“I feel like this visit has been great,” said Coleman, who was accompanied by his uncle. “I like the facilities. I like the academic part of it. How you can foreshadow and see what you want to do and major in, it was a great experience. I want to major in real estate.

“The woman that I talked to told me you can shadow people who have already done it, so when you come up here and do it, you can see the bumps and mistakes they made so you won't make them. When you get older and you play football, you can have stuff outside of football.”

Coleman, 6-2, 285 pounds, of Saraland, Ala., has offers from Arkansas, Alabama, Auburn, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Clemson, Oklahoma and numerous other schools.

“I have been to Tennessee, Clemson and Alabama and now Arkansas,” said Coleman, who has a 315-pound bench press “This is the best visit I've been on. The people here, it's big-time. The reason this is the best visit is because I like the environment, I like the people around, and I feel like it'd be a good place for me if I was to choose this place.”

He feels comfortable with Arkansas defensive line coach Deke Adams and special teams coordinator Scott Fountain, who recruits in Alabama.

“Great energy. Coach Adams, I like how he does stuff,” Coleman said. “We went over play calls, some great plays. Coach Fountain, he's got a lot of energy. He's a great guy, too.

“They know when to work and when to joke around. It's just a good environment.”

The football program as a whole stands out to Coleman.

“The football program is great,” he said. “I like how the strength and conditioning coach works. I like the facility. This is a place that I'd want to be in a couple of years.”

Coleman got interested in real estate about three years ago.

“Me and my uncle used to work at 6 o'clock in the morning,” Coleman said. “He'd flip houses, buy houses and fix them up. We'd go to his rental house and fix it up every morning.

“It was hard, but it was great. The experience, we built a better bond. It was just great.”