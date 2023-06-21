Arkansas lawmaker complains of delay in distributing aid to rural hospitals

The chair of a legislative panel on Tuesday expressed frustration with the state's progress in distributing federal pandemic relief funds to struggling hospitals.

"Many of these hospitals are in here because of the urgency," said Sen. Missy Irvin, R-Mountain View, chair of the state Senate Committee on Public Health, Welfare and Labor, during a joint meeting with the committee's House counterpart on Tuesday.

"Every day and month that goes by is more challenging for them, so the delay concerns me quite a bit," she said.

House Speaker Matthew Shepherd said in May that lawmakers have set aside $60 million for a fund to try to help rural hospitals that are at a point of potential closure.

In September, lawmakers authorized just over $6 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to go to Ouachita County Medical Center in Camden.

Since then, the state Legislative Council has also approved spending $6.25 million to help open Sevier County Medical Center near De Queen and $4.9 million to help Drew Memorial Hospital in Monticello continue its operations.

To help determine how to distribute the money, the state Department of Human Services in December hired New York City-based Alvarez & Marsal, a consulting firm, to review the financial status of rural hospitals.

"In January of 2023, notification was sent to all 26 qualifying hospitals of this opportunity to participate in the [Alvarez and Marsal] review," DHS Secretary Kristi Putman said at Tuesday's meeting.

"In February of 2023, [Alvarez and Marsal] arrived on the ground and began on-site evaluations with the hospitals."

Of the 26 hospitals that were deemed potentially eligible for the federal funds, she said, 18 opted to make a request.

Rep. Jack Ladyman, R-Jonesboro, raised concerns regarding the department's ability to distribute the money among the 18 hospitals.

"How do we give one hospital money and maybe another one gets nothing because we ran out of money?" he asked.

Janet Mann, DHS deputy secretary of health and state Medicaid director, said the distribution of funds is not on a "first come, first serve" basis and that the department is continuing to determine the needs of each hospital.

"We looked at several different formulas, and then we looked at what was requested, and then we looked at what would be the best case scenario, and we tried to spread the money. So now those funding requests are coming in, and we're trying to schedule those meetings with the hospitals, and then trying to finalize the details for that," Mann said.

Andy Babbitt, state controller and deputy director of the state Department of Finance and Administration, said officials plan to seek legislative approval next month to extend the contract with Alvarez & Marsal and to work with the firm to decide how much money each hospital will get.

He said officials will work with the hospitals to determine whether they should proceed with a strategic or transformative reform.

"For something like strategic reform, it's either a revenue enhancement or a cost reduction, something that's done internally at the facility to help them sustain their long-term financial sustainability," Mann said. "With transformation, will we be changing their entire environment? Is it a merger? Is it some form of transfer agreement? Is it something that's going to change how they practice with a potential external partner?"

He said the state could distribute the money in September or possibly earlier.

"Ultimately, we will have the initial distribution when we get the plan, and then subsequent distribution as [the hospitals] meet certain benchmarks, and we'll be monitoring those hospitals for 12 to 18 months to determine that," Babbitt said.