Barbaree: PBSD ready to leave control of state

The Pine Bluff School District superintendent's prevailing message to the Pine Bluff chapter of the NAACP was more than just about voting in the Aug. 8 millage increase election.

Jennifer Barbaree told a roomful of concerned citizens at Bethany Chapel Missionary Baptist Church on Olive Street that she is confident the PBSD will exit state control by November. That would mean the district would be returned to a fully governing local authority board for the first time since September 2018, when the Arkansas Department of Education dissolved the board for financial and academic reasons.

Under state law, the Education Department must release a district under its control back to local control or merge with another district within five years of taking it over, but a June 30, 2024, timeline is set to determine the PBSD's fate. That date marks five complete school years since the takeover.

Some citizens expressed concern that the PBSD would be consolidated with the Watson Chapel School District, which will soon begin construction of a new high school after passing a millage increase last August, or face being taken over by a charter management organization as permitted by the new LEARNS Act that Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders championed and signed into law in March.

The PBSD is presently led by Barbaree and a limited-authority school board appointed by the Education Department with final decisions made or approved by state Education Secretary Jacob Oliva. That board has been in place since January, when the state appointed Barbaree superintendent.

Barbaree detailed five criteria for the PBSD to exit state control, including functioning in collaborative teams; being aware of and monitoring instructional practices; providing ongoing teacher evaluations; setting a curriculum that adheres to state standards; and being fiscally and academically sound.

Barbaree said the PBSD has met or is making progress on all five criteria, adding that it has evidence to support all requirements.

"Are we seeing the type of instruction that is five-star instruction and top-notch? No, not everywhere," Barbaree said. "Are we seeing good pockets of instruction? Yes. Are we seeing growth? Yes."

Being fiscally and academically sound, however, is of most concern to Barbaree, she told the audience.

"When the state took over, Pine Bluff School District was not able to pay the bills," Barbaree said, although the district had an ending balance of $3,760,991 after restricted funds at the end of the 2017-18 school year, months before the state takeover. "That's when the state came in at first. They were making the electricity payment, and they were behind. They were going to shut the lights off. That's truth. You can go back and look."

Barbaree said the district will see a savings for the start of the 2023-24 school year because of a reduction in staff members. She sent letters of nonrenewal to teachers who had not made progress in their "pathways" toward full licensure last month.

While the district recently received statewide commendation for showing academic growth at its secondary schools, Barbaree expressed concern that the district would not reach a standard listed under the academic component of the exit plan, which reads:

"The number of students in Close, Ready, Exceeds for both Math and ELA [English language arts] will exceed the number of students in Need of Support categories according to the ESSA [Every Student Succeeds Act] School Index. This is for all F schools identified based on the 2017-2018 School Year."

"What I have said, and I am honestly truthful about this, is, we do not have that," Barbaree said. "And, do I believe we will have that this year when the ACT [Aspire] scores come back, and my answer is going to be, 'No, I do not believe we will have more students in 'Ready' or 'Exceeding' than we will have in 'Need of Support.'"

She later explained that students and teachers are still struggling, with teachers needing more training.

The PBSD will ask voters to approve a millage rate increase to 47.7 across the annexed district to cover the cost of constructing a new high school, for which the district was approved in 2021 through a cost-share agreement with the Education Department. The increase would mean a 6-mill increase in the old PBSD and 6.9-mill raise in the former Dollarway School District.

A mill is equal to $1 per $1,000 in assessed value of a property, which is 20% of the market value.

Barbaree clarified, answering a question from Community Stakeholders for Consolidation Chairperson Charline Wright, that the district can reapply for partnership funds if the millage request fails.