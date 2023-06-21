Bentonville commission OKs plans for office, warehouse space and drive-thru iced tea business

BENTONVILLE -- The Planning Commission on Tuesday approved large-scale development plans that will bring more office space and a drive-thru drink business to the city.

Calcon Corporate Office at 206 S.W. Tater Black Road will be an approximately 7,800-square-foot structure that will provide office areas. The applicant is Calcon Inc., according to planning documents.

Parachuting Penguins at 801 S.E. 22nd St. plans an approximately 9,977-square-foot building that will serve as an office and warehouse space for the business. Penguin Enterprises Inc. is the applicant, according to planning documents.

Concourse Flex Space at 5207 Concourse St. will be a flex space for small businesses to lease. The approximately 12,068 square feet will have four leasable units. The applicant is 5207 Concourse LLC, according to planning documents.

HteaO at 1520 E. Centerton Blvd., an approximately 1,958-square-foot structure, will house a drive-thru that will serve flavored iced teas. Planning documents list the applicant as Brian Shinall.

The Planning Commission also approved several rezonings, including:

Low-density single-family residential to medium-high density multifamily residential at 101 N.W. K St. for Roberto Reyes. Reyes plans to develop townhouses for rent, according to planning documents.

Low-density single-family residential to medium-high density multifamily residential for 31.2 acres and medium-density two-family and townhome for 39.3 acres at 4800 S. Vaughn Road for Buffington BW LLC. The applicant requested the rezonings to better align with current and future needs in southwest Bentonville, according to planning documents.

Low-density single-family residential to downtown high-density residential at 207 S.E. B St. for William and Heather Ayers. The Ayers wanted to rezone the site to be in line with neighboring properties, according to planning documents.

Low-density single-family residential to downtown low-density residential at 301 W. Central Ave. for the Culpepper Family Trust. The plan is to subdivide the lot and build a new single-family home on Southwest Second Street to the south, according to planning documents.

The Planning Commission also approved:

Conditional-use permits for Walmart Store No. 100 at 406 at S. Walton Blvd. and Sam's Club at 3500 S.E. Club Blvd. The uses are for self-serve recycling units at both sites.

The preliminary plat for Opal Park phase one on Southwest Regional Airport Boulevard.

A waiver for Starbucks at 913 S.E. Walton Blvd.

A waiver for Grace and Grey Design LLC at 201 S. Main St.

Five items were either tabled by the Planning Commission or withdrawn by the applicant, including two conditional-use permits, a rezoning request and a large-scale development plan.