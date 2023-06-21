Bentonville School Board hears latest attendance zone plans; vote set for next month





BENTONVILLE -- The School Board heard the latest plans Tuesday night for boundary and attendance zone adjustments as the School District prepares for enrollment growth.

Ginna Wallace, a planner for demographer RSP & Associates, which is handling the project, and Don Hoover, the executive director of student services for Bentonville Public Schools, presented the possible blueprint at the board's regular meeting.

The changes would start in the 2024-25 school year. The goal is to alleviate crowding that's expected to occur that year in some schools in the western section of the district. District-wide enrollment is expected to increase by around 1,200 students to about 20,000 by the 2027-28 school year, according to RSP, and the district is predicted to experience capacity challenges in the next five years. Most growth is in the Bentonville West boundary toward the southwest portion of the district, according to RSP.

A final presentation -- followed by the board's vote -- is scheduled for the group's July 17 meeting.

Nothing is set in stone, Hoover said.

"We will make final recommendations based on all the input we've received from community forums, our Google feedback forms," Hoover said. "We'll be working the next month to make sure we try to encapsulate everything we can that brings the input in. But at the same time, there are tough decisions to be made. This is ongoing for another month."

The enrollment tables presented Tuesday provide boundary projections starting in the 2024-25 school year and continuing through the 2027-28 school year, according to information from RSP and the district.

RSP updated the maps, zones and boundaries June 6, according to the documents, and brought the latest ideas to the board Tuesday. Wallace said it was the final information meeting before the board makes a decision next month.

"There are some realities with boundary challenges that we have to be aware of," Wallace said. "Where facilities are located, where students are located, where growth areas are and our transportation network don't always align to the boundaries that we want them to be. So we do have these realities and these challenges coming into this problem."

The district held two public forums last month to gather community opinions.

More public input will be accepted until the day of the board's vote, said Hoover, who added that changes can be made quickly. Hoover said there've been 252 responses on the district's Google form, in addition to the people attending the forums and the emails and phone calls he, board members and district administration officials have received.

"In general, I feel really good about the process," Hoover said. "It's never easy when you're talking about moving children. We want the very best for every single child. But in order to do so, sometimes we have to make tough decisions that would help our students be in schools that there's a good balance of numbers or they're able to be served the best."

Using elementary schools as an example, Hoover said if an elementary gets too big, opportunities for some course offerings can be lost.

"To try to best give equal service to our kids, we've got to be able to use our facilities in a more balanced approach," Hoover said. "There's never going to be a perfect solution because every child that has to move, that's a situation."

Here are highlights of the latest plans.

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOLS

According to information from RSP and the district, Bentonville West High School will draw its students from Grimsley Junior High School and add 76% of the students from Lincoln Junior High. Bentonville High School will get the students from Fulbright Junior High and Washington Junior High and 24% of the Lincoln students, the RSP projection tables show.

The projected enrollment total for the junior highs in 2024-25 is 2,887, according to RSP.

The breakdown by school:

Fulbright, 724

Grimsley, 680

Lincoln, 775

Washington, 708

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

The projected total middle school enrollment for 2024-25 is 2,969, according to RSP and the district. Bright Field Middle School's students will come from Evening Star Elementary School, with an additional enrollment of 62% from Central Park Elementary and 72% from Willowbrook Elementary, the projections show. Creekside Middle School will draw its students from Osage Creek Elementary and Vaughn Elementary and will get 48% of the Central Park students and 28% from Willowbrook. Ardis Ann Middle School's students will come from Centerton Gamble Elementary and Elm Tree Elementary.

Old High Middle School will draw from Cooper Elementary and Thomas Jefferson Elementary, according to the projections, with 26% of the students from Baker Elementary and 63% from Sugar Creek Elementary also going to Old High. Ruth Barker Middle School will get students from Apple Glen Elementary and Jones Elementary, in addition to 74% of Baker's students and 37% from Sugar Creek.

The recommended middle school breakdown, from RSP and the district.

Ardis Ann, 541

Bright Field, 620

Creekside, 628

Old High, 627

Ruth Barker, 553

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

The RSP map shows the district's 13 elementary schools with a total enrollment of 7,388 in 2024-25, ranging from Baker with 429 students to Centerton Gamble with 702.

This spring, RSP began work on the project by analyzing the attendance zones for kindergarten through eighth grade to align the zones with community and district priorities, according to the board.

All the maps and demographic numbers are on the district's website, bentonvillek12.org.

In other business Tuesday, the board unanimously approved:

Renewing property insurance for the district for the 2023-24 school year -- through Stephens and underwriter Alliant Property Insurance Program -- for $1,211,082.

Accepting recommended handbooks for the 2023-24 year for athletics and visual and performing arts.

More News None

MAPPING IT OUT

See the Bentonville School Districts proposed attendance zone maps at nwaonline.com/621boundaries

Sources: RSP & Associates, Bentonville School District



